MORGANTOWN — The deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this year is April 14, 2023. Through the program, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. the program also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
“[The Conservation Stewardship Program] continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Jon Bourdon, NRCS state conservationist in West Virginia. “It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled.”
The program is offered in West Virginia through continuous signups. The program offers an opportunity for both agricultural and forest managers to enhance their operations while adopting conservation activities that will refine work already completed.
“Practices and enhancements are available to improve resource concerns such as soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat or reduce soil erosion,” the release said. “Whether you are looking to improve tree stands, plant cover crops, install pollinator habitat, establish riparian buffers or incorporate enhanced grazing management activities, we can custom design a plan to help you meet those goals.”
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the deadline to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding. For additional information about the program, contact the local service center or visit http://www.nrcs.usda.gov.