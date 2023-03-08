Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — The deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this year is April 14, 2023. Through the program, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. the program also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.

“[The Conservation Stewardship Program] continues to be a very effective tool for private landowners working to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Jon Bourdon, NRCS state conservationist in West Virginia. “It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled.”

