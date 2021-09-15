HAMLIN — The spread of coronavirus remains steady in Lincoln, with the county being red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday.
On Friday Lincoln had again seen an increase in active cases from the previous week, with 212 cases compared to the 142 in the county on Sept. 3.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 1,625 confirmed cases, 415 probable cases and 29 deaths.
There is also currently an active COVID-19 outbreak within the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR dashboard. As of Friday, there were 52 cumulative confirmed cases in residents and 28 staff members. There have also been six deaths in relation to the outbreak. There are 46 resident and 20 staff recoveries recorded.
Approximately 46 percent of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9,506 doses administered. Lincoln County has had 101 breakthrough cases, which has resulted in four breakthrough deaths.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
