HAMLIN — Two programs that provide housing assistance for homeowners and renters are being underutilized by the residents of Lincoln County, said Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.
The programs are the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program and the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, both born out of the American Rescue Plan, which provided COVID relief funding for housing stability, Greathouse said. Both are administered by the WVHDF.
West Virginia received $50 million as part of the Homeowner’s Rescue Program for people who have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic that caused them to experience housing instability. The funding can be used for mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, hazard insurance, utilities, and other expenses related to home ownership, Greathouse said.
“It’s a brand-new program that just started about two months ago. We’ve gotten about 3,800 program applications, about 25 from Lincoln County. It’s particularly low given that West Virginia has the highest home ownership in the nation and we have way more homeowners than renters. We know the demand in the state is great for people who may need some help,” Greathouse said.
There are eligibility requirements for the program, but they are not restrictive, Greathouse said. A home owner who has a family of four and makes less than $80,000 qualifies for the program.
“If you have a mortgage, if you’re behind, we will work to help pay your mortgage payment. You can be in arrears up to $15,000. If you owe taxes and insurance, we will help pay that, plus your utilities,” Greathouse said.
Although less than 30 applications have come from Lincoln County, one of the program’s earliest success stories did, Greathouse said.
“We had someone from Lincoln County whose home was being sold for taxes. They submitted an application, and literally on the day it was being sold for taxes, we got it approved and were able to save the home for the homeowner,” Greathouse said.
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program also uses funds from the American Rescue Plan to help people who rent maintain housing stability. The program has been around for one year and the state has spent $100 million. But only 250 applications have come from Lincoln County, a much smaller number than has come from other counties, Greathouse said.
The program will pay up to 18 months of rent for eligible renters. Funding is also available for utilities, including a one-time $300 stipend for internet service, Greathouse said.
“Somebody can get past due rent, their current rent, plus three months future rent at any given time. If you meet the income requirements and, even if you’re not behind, we can go ahead and pay your three months’ future rent,” Greathouse said.
The program will also pay the first month’s rent, a security deposit, and the application fee for anyone who is homeless and needs to rent housing, Greathouse said.
The program also partners with West Virginia Legal Aide to provide help to anyone struggling with legal issues associated with housing. This could be eviction or any legal issue that is causing housing instability, Greathouse said.
Applications for both programs are available online at wvhdf.com. There are also websites for each individual program at wvrentalassistance.com and wvhomerescue.com.
The applications take only minutes to complete.
“It’s not a big burden and it’s an opportunity for truly free money. There aren’t any strings attached,” Greathouse said.