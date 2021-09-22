HAMLIN — The spread of coronavirus remains steady in Lincoln, with the county being red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday.
The number of active cases has remained steady, with 234 active cases recorded as of Sept. 16.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 1,760 confirmed cases, 445 probable cases and 32 deaths. Lincoln has also seen 23 variant cases, five of which have been the delta variant.
There is also an active COVID-19 outbreak within the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR dashboard. As of Friday, there were 52 cumulative confirmed cases in residents and 28 staff members. There have also been seven deaths in relation to the outbreak. There are 47 resident and 21 staff recoveries recorded.
Approximately 47 percent of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9,665 doses administered. Lincoln County has had 115 breakthrough cases, which has resulted in five breakthrough deaths.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
