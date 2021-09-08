HAMLIN — Throughout last week, COVID-19 cases were reported at four of the county’s eight schools.
As of Friday, no schools in Lincoln were listed on the West Virginia Department of Education website as having what is considered to be an outbreak, which is defined as “two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.”
On Aug. 31 it was reported that there were two cases at Guyan Valley Middle School and one case at Midway Elementary. In-person learning was suspended for the remainder of the week at Guyan Valley, and only for the second grade at Midway.
On Sept. 2 it was announced that there were two positive cases identified in the Duval sixth through eighth grade site, which is currently housed at the Lincoln County Board of Education central office. In-person learning was suspended for all students Friday.
The same day, it was also announced that a positive case was identified at West Hamlin Elementary, suspending in-person learning for kindergarten students there.
Lincoln County Schools is currently following COVID-19 mitigation protocols suggested to them by the Lincoln County Health Department, which were adopted on Aug. 17.
The policy includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. Lincoln has remained in the orange or red for the entirety of the school year so far.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however. When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers.
Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.