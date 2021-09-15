HAMLIN — Cases of COVID-19 have continued to be reported at schools county-wide.
As of Friday, two schools in Lincoln County were listed on the West Virginia Department of Education website as having what is considered to be an outbreak, which is defined as “two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.”
On the database Friday, Duval was listed as having six cases and Guyan Valley had 10 cases listed.
Lincoln County High School reported its first staff case in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
“School Health Services was notified today of a positive staff member at LCHS,” the post said. “Due to staff exposures and to ensure the safety of our students, the self-contained special education classroom will be in remote status for all of next week. Non-quarantined staff will report. Assignments will be on Schoology or available for pickup on Tuesday, September 14th, at 9:00 am outside the main entrance of LCHS.”
Lincoln County Schools is currently following COVID-19 mitigation protocols suggested to them by the Lincoln County Health Department, which were adopted on Aug. 17. Superintendent Jeff Kelley said in a Lincoln County Board of Education meeting Sept. 7 that these protocols could see some slight changes in quarantine requirements based on guidance from the state.
The updated guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education no longer requires a school to quarantine students or staff if an universal mask policy is in place. Contact tracing would only be needed if someone was exposed in the cafeteria or during another extracurricular activity where people are not wearing masks.
Kelley said this new guidance was relayed to the Lincoln County Health Department and he was awaiting to hear from them on next steps the county should take.
The current policy followed in Lincoln County Schools includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. Lincoln has remained in the orange or red for the entirety of the school year so far.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.