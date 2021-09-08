HAMLIN — The spread of coronavirus remains steady in Lincoln, with the county remaining orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday.
On Friday Lincoln had again seen an increase in active cases from the previous week, with 142 cases compared to the 102 in the county on August 27.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 1,533 confirmed cases, 369 probable cases and 28 deaths.
There is also currently an active COVID-19 outbreak within the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR dashboard. As of Friday, there were 52 cumulative confirmed cases in residents and 27 staff members. There have also been five deaths in relation to the outbreak. There are 36 resident and 16 staff recoveries recorded.
Approximately 46 percent of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9,367 doses administered. Lincoln County has had 89 breakthrough cases, which has resulted in four breakthrough deaths.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
