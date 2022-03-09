HAMLIN — For the first time in months, the Lincoln County Board of Education has decided to remove COVID-19 as a continuous item on its meeting agendas.
The pandemic was indefinitely added to the agendas to allow board members to make decisions and stay updated on the impact the virus was having on the school system.
The board decided during its meeting March 1 that this will no longer be needed and said Superintendent Jeff Kelley can just make recommendations in the future if case numbers increase.
This decision comes as COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in recent weeks both in the county and statewide. It also comes after the board recently voted to make masks optional for students and staff in Lincoln County Schools.
Under the previous guidance, masks were required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County community transition was high (red) or substantial (orange) on the CDC map. Masks were also required on school buses for all students at all times, and drivers were to wear masks during loading/unloading of passengers.
Quarantine guidance has also been adjusted recently to coincide with recommendations from the CDC and the Lincoln County Health Department. Positive PCR and rapid tests are recognized by Lincoln County Schools Health Services. Positive students/staff will quarantine at home for a minimum of five days and isolate away from others within the home.
Also in line with the Lincoln County Health Department’s recommendations, school health services is no longer performing contact tracing. Close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, may continue in-person learning if they remain asymptomatic. Contact tracing is also no longer required for times when students are not masking such as during lunch, gym, or during extracurricular activities.
Also March 1, the board approved a make-up day for the school closure due to weather on Feb. 18. This day will be made up on April 1.
The board also approved resolutions to explore financing options for its match portion for the new consolidated school project at Duval. This anticipated match is estimated at $3,095,000.
The resolution will allow information to be sought about interest rates and other considerations for if the board would choose to use this option to cover part or all of its match requirement for the project.
At the previous recommendation of board member Rodney Baker, the board also approved a similar resolution to explore finance options for completing the football field at Lincoln County High School. According to the resolution, this project is estimated to cost $2,065,000.
The resolutions do not bind the board financially at this time, but just allows council to seek information to bring before the board. Financing for either project would have to be approved at a later date.
The Lincoln County Board of Education is set to meet again at 6 p.m. on March 15.