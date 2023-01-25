Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County Commission regular session was called to order on Jan. 19 and commissioners discussed the courthouse roof that needs repaired.

Meeting opened with public comments and Circuit Clerk Brian Graley expressed concerns with the courthouse’s roof damage. Recent weather conditions have caused ceilings to leak and damage equipment and structures in his department. President Josh Stowers responded that they were waiting on the insurance company to evaluate the situation.

