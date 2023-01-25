Occasional rain in the morning...then becoming windy with a few showers late. High around 60F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Lincoln County Commission regular session was called to order on Jan. 19 and commissioners discussed the courthouse roof that needs repaired.
Meeting opened with public comments and Circuit Clerk Brian Graley expressed concerns with the courthouse’s roof damage. Recent weather conditions have caused ceilings to leak and damage equipment and structures in his department. President Josh Stowers responded that they were waiting on the insurance company to evaluate the situation.
Becky Bartell spoke next about the need for an animal control officer in Lincoln County. Bartell said BARC would pay half of the $800.00 cost for her to be certified as an animal control officer, with the County Commission paying the other half if approved. Commissioner Phoebe Harless responded that the insurance would need to be reviewed. President Stowers replied that Bartell would need to be bonded as well. No decision was made at this time for approval.
County Clerk Kristy Scraggs addressed the Commission about the need for additional personnel in her department.
Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville spoke next about his concerns regarding the relocation of his offices to the current Sheriff’s department.
In other Commission action:
Mineral Day was announced as Feb. 6
Approved Christy Bailey with the Guyandotte Water Trail ARP application in the amount of $31,250.00
Approved Lincoln County Cloggers $2,500.00 for travel to attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade in Washington D.C. on Apr. 15
Approved $9,000.00 to McCorkle Community Center’s ARP application to update the septic system
Approved $622.00 for Kristy Scraggs to attend 2023 Conference of Counties on Feb. 5-8. Registration is $235.00 plus 3 night hotel stay.
Approved $235.00 for Brian Graley to attend the 2023 Conference of Counties on Feb. 5-8
In unfinished business, Sheriff Gary Linville’s budget revision proposal was approved for his office space, but would not take effect until the end of February.