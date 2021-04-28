LAND TRANSFERS: Deed between Judy Gail Holley Strow, Gloria Jean Artis, Denzil Edward Williamson Jr. & Sandra Kay Toppins and Sandra Kay Toppins, Laurel Hill Dist. as of 1-4-2021.
1/2 ac. deed between Samuel Lamont Koontz Caldwell, Christopher Lee Koontz Caldwell, Davetta Dell Tudor Caldwell & Jeremy Shane Koontz Caldwell and Davetta Dell Tudor, Hamlin as of 1-4-2021.
1 ac. deed between John Cummings and Ebe R. Lovejoy, $4,000., Jefferson Dist. as of 1-5-2021.
49.75 ac. deed between Glen Jr. & Sondra Frazier and Michael A. & Sarah B. Schindler, $250,000., Sheridan Dist., Camp Branch as of 1-5-2021.
Fee deed between Gary & Sharon McMellon and Christopher D. & Whitney Nicole Atkins, $219,000., Washington Dist. as of 1-5-2021.
7 ac. m/l deed between Norman E. & Sherri L. Brumfield and Charlie & Evelyn Brumfield, Sheridan Dist. as of 1-5-2021.
260.6 ac. deed between Elizabeth Ann Kearney and Jeffrey T. & Mary C. Wade, $17,500., Carroll Dist. as of 1-5-2021.
10 ac. m/l deed between Scott Allen Hiat sole heir and Jennifer Sue McCoy, Laurel Hill Dist. as of 1-6-2021.
25 ac. deed between Kimberly McCormick and John R. & Anna Leigh Frazier, $20,000., Washington Dist. as of 1-6-2021.
10 ac. deed between Barry II & Judi M. McClure and Phillip Clark, $10,000., Duval Dist. as of 1-6-2021.
75 ac. deed between Jackson T. & Heather Egnor and Steven T. Egnor, $1,980., Washington Dist. as of 1-6-2021.
Deed between Sally Weinstein-Mishne & Sally Mishne Weinstein and David & Gail Randolph, $40,000., Carroll Dist. as of 1-6-2021.
Deed between Nida Lee Keller and Barbara Blankenship, Carroll Dist. as of 1-7-2021.
Deed between Jerry Alford and Norma Smith, $16,000., Washington Dist. as of 12-21-2020.
Deed between Gay & Mary H. Terry and James B. & Deborah Gay McComas, Sheridan Dist. as of 12-21-2020.
10 & 1 ac. deeds between Juanita Adkins and Sherri Lynn Terry, Harts Dist. as of 12-21-2020.
1 ac. deed between Ronald & Denise M. Smith and Juanita Adkins, Harts Dist. as of 12-21-2020.
Deed between Frederic M. & Virginia J. Talisman and Shelley Rowe, $30,000., Laurel Hill Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
1/3 int. 260.3 ac. deed between Glenna Lou Jones and Jeffrey T. & Mary C. Wade, $70,000., Carroll Dist., will of Jesse Donald Jones as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Sarah Wood, Terri Wilson, Jacqueline Evans & Susan Knox and WV DNR, Duval Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Roger Johnson & Martha Eastham and Eddie Church, $25,000., Sheridan Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
4.23 ac. deed between Logan White and Kolby Fakourey, $50,000., Sheridan Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Kelly Denise Taylor & Kelly Taylor AKA and Jeffrey Lee Jr. & Haley M. Miller, $285,000., Washington Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Kenneth E. II & Barbara E. McCoy and Dody J. Bragg, $225,000., Washington Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Anita & Myra Wade and Robert D. Coffman Sr., $5,000., Washington Dist. as of 12-22-2020.
1.91 ac. deed no fee between Jackson Mgmt. Co. and Hamlin UMC, $670,000., Hamlin as of 12-22-2020.
Deed between Sec. of Veterans Affairs and Linda Asbury & Amy Cabell, Harts Dist. as of 12-23-2020.
Deed between Linda Asbury & Amy Cabell and L.A.N.D. Enterprises LLC & Land Enterprises LLC, Harts Dist. as of 12-23-2020.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS: James Daniel Sias, 27, Ranger & Sarah Louise Nelson, 28, Seth.
Thadd Michael McClung, 50 & Amanda Erin Johnson, 39, both of Griffithsville.
Jackie David Adkins, 52, Harts & Paula Danielle Estep, 43, Chapmanville.
FELONY CASES: James Matthew Smith has been charged with Wanton endangerment involving a firearm offense as of 4-15-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES: Breyer Franklin Adkins has been charged with Drivers must be licensed. motorcycle licenses, state id offense as of 4-8-2021.
Brandon Dale Conley has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked. General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert. penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-8-2021.
George Hamilton has been charged with under review offense for Oversize motor on restricted area as of 4-10-2021.
James Matthew Smith has been charged with Battery — making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature/causing physical harm to another offense as of 4-15-2021.
Fulton Harold Tony has been charged with Conducting timbering operations. purchase logs for resale without valid license from Division of Forestry & Conduct timbering operations or sever trees to sale without notice of location to the Division of Forestry offenses as of 4-14-2021.