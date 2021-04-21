LAND TRANSFERS:
Sur. 165.36 ac. deed between Roger G. Doneff and Tara R. Howard, $199,900., Carroll Dist., Cook Creek map bk. 8-11 as of 12-1-2020.
Deed between Edward L. & Janet L. Price and Sandra L. & Jackie L. Stowers, Duval Dist. as of 12-1-2020.
Deed between Edward L. & Janet L. Price and Sandra L. Stowers & Teresa L. Prather, Duval Dist. as of 12-1-2020.
Deed between Henry W. Johnson and Dollie Marie Young, Washington Dist. as of 12-2-2020.
Deed between James D., Richard H. & Daniel A. Probst & Barbara Ellen Duncan and Dawn Marie Petterson, $102,000., Hamlin as of 12-3-2020.
Deed between Angela Sanders, Cheryl Kiser, Guy Plumley, Tina Harless, Delbert Stickler, Anthony Aldridge, Rebecca Johnson & Bonita Fowler and Tina Harless, $60,000., West Hamlin as of 12-3-2020.
Right of way no fee between Marty McClure and Lincoln Co. Commission, Commission Order Bk. 108-568 as of 12-3-2020.
29,099 sf. deed between William J. Artrip III & Carol V. Buffington and Letha M. Anderson, $145,900., Carroll Dist. as of 12-3-2020.
17 & 2 ac. deed between Gina Ortiz and Jimmy & Tina Mitchell, $500., Sheridan Dist. as of 12-4-2020.
0.385 ac. deed between Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance Inc. and Jessica N. Queen & Billy Lee Hale, $47,900., Sheridan Dist. as of 12-7-2020.
Map to Clonie Albright Heirs and Bruce Albright as of 12-7-2020.
Deed between Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance and Linda & Jerry Adams, $58,900., Harts Dist. as of 12-7-2020.
Deed between Basil R. & Cynthia Adkins and John & Amanda Cummings, $3,000., Duval Dist. as of 12-21-2020.
Deed between Betsy A. Harper Asbury & Betsy A. Asbury (Harper and Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist. as of 12-23-2020.
Deed between Brian V. Harper and Donald Eugene Villalobos, $167,000., Washington Dist. as of 12-23-2020.
Deed between Barry & Maria Harless and Eric Joseph Graley, Duval dist. as of 12-23-2020.
4.11 ac. deed between Ronnie L. & Denese Lovejoy and Michael E. & Linda Lisa Lovejoy, $35,000., Jefferson Dist. as of 12-28-2020.
139.36 ac. deed between Sally Weinstein-Mishne, Margaret Mlot & Dorothy Stowers and Margaret Mlot, Carroll Dist., as of 12-28-2020.
Deed between Sally Weinstein-Mishne, Margaret Mlot & Dorothy Stowers and Sally Weinstein-Mishne & Sally Mishne Weinstein, Carroll Dist. as of 12-28-2020.
Lot 58 deed between Lois J. & Ermel F. Jr. Cook and Leonard Jr. & Angela S. Romans, Sheridan Dist. W. S. Guyan Lexington Ave. 40x125 fee as of 12-28-2020.
260.6 ac. deed between Andrew M. & John J. Kearney and Jeffrey T. & Mary C. Wade, $35,000., Carroll Dist. as of 12-28-2020.
Lot 17 deed between Andrew D. Moore and Karl V. & Katrina R. Melkus, $5,000., Hamlin, South side of Mansion St. as of 12-30-2020.
15 ac. deed between C. Joseph Stevens trustee and Premier Bank Inc., $14,500., Sheridan Dist. as of 12-30-2020.
20 ac. deed between Joseph & Judith Marie Eden Ware and James Edward Ware, Carroll Dist. as of 12-30-2020.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS:
Ronnie Gene Lowe, 53 & Linda Lou Browning Mullins, 54, both of Harts, WV.
Harrison Joel Terry, 46, West Hamlin, WV & Calida Marie Gonzalez, 41, Branchland, WV.
Lukah Ryan Winchester, 26 & Kathryn Don Felitsky, 24, both of Barboursville, WV.
Joshua Adam Dawson, 20, Bristol, VA & Lydia Rose Holbrook, 22, Sod, WV.
Magistrate Records
FELONY CASES:
21-M22F19 Lowell Thomas Taylor has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property & Child neglect resulting in risk of injury UNDER REVIEW offenses as of 3-24-2021.
21-M22F18 Michael Vance has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes offense as of 3-23-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES:
21-M22M434 Emily B Adkins has been charged with False certificates & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 3-7-2021.
21-M22M427, 448 Kenneth Ray Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 3-19-2021.
21-M22M445, 451 Jamie Lee Blevins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 3-20-2021.
21-M22M444, 449 Carl Bowen has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 3-18-2021.
21-M22M435, 436 Kavila Browning has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. insp. or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 3-16-2021.
21-M22M430, 431 Brandi Carpenter has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offenses as of 3-21-2021.
21-M22M439 Emily Brook Chapman has been charged with two counts Cert. of insurance offenses as of 3-14-2021.
21-M22M432, 433, 453 Cassidy Frye has been charged with two counts Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles with safety belts offenses as of 3-20-2021.
21-M22M438 William Lee Hightower has been charged with Cert. of insurance offense as of 3-16-2021.
21-M22M425 Kimberly Kirkendoll has been charged with Disorderly conduct; penalty & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions offenses as of 3-22-1021.
21-M22M437 Kevin Ray Lilly has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Speeding 69-55 100 & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 3-14-2021.
21-M22M450 Meghan N. Loftus has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Exp. of registration and cert. of title offenses as of 3-18-2021.
21-M22M428 429, 454, 455 Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 3-21-2021.
21-N22N452 Andrew Alen Pauley has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Limitations on overtaking on left offenses as of 3-24-2021.
21-M22M458 Brandon Scott Price has been charged with Battery — making physical contact of insulting / provoking nature / causing physical harm to another offense as of 1-23-2021.
21-M22M421, 422, 426, 447 Ronnie L. Riffe has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, Operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 3-20-21.
21-M22M456 Matthew Pete Stover has been charged with two counts Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offenses as of 3-21-2021.
21-M22M424 Jonathan Floyd Vance has been charged with two counts Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offenses as of 3-22-2021.
21-M22M440, 443 Joe Walden has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offenses as of 3-17-2021.
21-M22M423, 446 Rodney L. Wiley has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses, as of 3-20-2021.
21-M22M504 Caden J. Adkins has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions offense as of 4-3-2021.
21-M22M488 Mary Ann Bradley-Elkins has been charged with Unlawful disposal of litter on owners private property < 50# offense bags of trash found on 3-15-2021.
21-M22M503 Jacob Brian Egnor has been charged with Aggravated DUI & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-6-2021.
21-M22M492, 501 Christian Gillispie has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 4-1-2021.
21-M22M491 Veronica Holton has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revokked; General offense as of 4-4-2021.
21-M22M502 Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 3-27-2021.
21-M22M493, 494 Xavier Messer has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 4-3-2021.
21-M22M495, 496, 497 Teresaann N. Mosley has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-3-2021.
21-M22M490 James Andre North has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-4-2021.
21-M22M506 Nathan Scott Phillips has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties, definitions. (Felony Disarming Officer), Fleeing from officer; penalties, definitions & Unlawful taking of vehicle offenses as of 4-7-2021.
21-M22M499, 500 Joe Walden has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked (General), Cert. of insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 3-30-2021.
21-M22M507 Lance Watson has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions offense as of 4-3-2021.