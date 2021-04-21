Hamlin, WV (25523)

Today

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.