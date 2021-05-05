LAND TRANSFERS:
Deed between Robert & Brenda Mauk and Barbara Johnson, $20,000., Harts Dist. as of 1-7-2021.
11.5 ac. m/l deed between Nancy G. Tolliver Vance & Nancy G. Vance Tolliver and Megan E. Cook, Weston & Makalyn Kinser, Sheridan Dist. as of 1-7-2021.
Deed between Bertha Toppings and William Odell Toppings, Laurel Hill Dist. 1-7-2021.
2 ac. deed between Eddie Bell Jr. successor trustee and Eddie Bell Jr. & Cathy Ann Reed, Harts Dist. as of 1-8-2021.
10 ac. m/l deed between Lyda Adkins, Sandra & Robert Burns and Bennie Pack Jr., $10,000., Carroll Dist., probate/jeirs to estate of Robert Leslie Burns as of 1-8-2021.
9 av. deed between Sally Weinstein-Mishne, Margaret Mlot & Dorothy Stowers and Christopher Todd Lacy, $8,000., Duval Dist. will book 40-285 as of 1-8-2021.
76 ac. deed between Jessica Shamblin and Jessica Shamblin, Washington Dist., estate of Shane E. Mann as of 1-8-2021.
Right of way between James Seth & Leighann Justice Davidson and APCO as of 1-11-2021.
Lots 24, 25 deed between Dian L. Farley and Nettie Honaker, $88,000, Carroll Dist., Sect. 3 Town Branch as of 1-11-2021.
85 ac. deed between Timmy Kiser and Timmy & Danita R. Kiser, Carroll Dist. as of 1-11-2021.
419 ac. & 1/4 ac. deed between Curtis E. Jeffers and Randall Jeffers, Sheridan Dist. Lot 20x120 ft. as of 1-12-2021.
7.24 ac. m/l deed between Steven & Dianna Ferguson and Zachary R. & Summer L. Hill, $70,000., Washington Dist. as of 1-12-2021.
0.652 ac. fee deed between Lottie F. Midkiff and Michael B. Midkiff, Sheridan Dist. as of 1-12-2021.
0.24 ac. deed between Peggy Holbrook and Alan Robert Ashworth & Sara Loraine Browning, $90,000., Carroll Dist., Mud River as of 1-12-2021.
1.44 ac. deed between Kathleen Adkins, Joann Ray, Violet Marie Browning, Tina, David, John Browning and Janette Browning, Carroll Dist., intestate succession from Dorothy Browning as of 1-12-2021.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS:
Cody Paul Turley & Sarah Keelia Ferguson, both of Salt Rock, WV.
Douglas Brian Keith Odell & Kimberly Camille Odell Prichard, both of East Lynn, WV.
Justin Dale Lilly, 35, Pennsboro, WV & Kayla Gail Clay, 26, Alkol, WV.
Douglas Cole Whitney, 28 & Mackenzie Brooke Cooper, 22, both of Hamlin, WV.
Lewis Dwane Baker of Pecks Mill, WV & Paula Sue Messer Smith of Ridgeview, WV.
Zachary Brumfield, 24, Salt Rock, WV & Meredith Leana Carper, 26, Branchland, WV.
Charles Ray Linville Jr., 45 & Diana R. Bice, 32, both of Spurlockville, Wv.
Timothy L. Hopton, 36, Florence, AZ & Shelby Lynn Kidd, 29, Griffithsville, WV.
Brian Matthew Swims, 35 & Jacqueline Nicole Lambert, 35, both of Branchland, WV.
Jennings Keith Holstein, 65, Foster, WV & Janet Lynn Adkins, 62, Griffithsville, WV.
Magistrate records:
MISDEMEANOR CASES:
Jacob Allen Baldwin has been charged with two counts Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority) offenses as of 4-20-2021.
Joseph Beasley has been charged with two counts Unlawful methods of hunting — Bear, wild turkey, ruffed grouse, pheasant or quail offenses as of 4-19-2021.
Thomas Scott Clarkhas been charged withDriving while license revoked for DUI & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 4-10-2021.
John Collins has been charged withOperation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 4-15-2021.
Ronnie S. Collins has been charged withNo vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe & improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving too fast for roadway conditions, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidence of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-11-2021.
Shauna Gervel Cook has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration as of 4-13-2021.
Jeffery Douglas Cooper Jr. has been charged withRegistration card unsigned, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license revoked for DUI & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-1-2021.
Robert Bradly Creighton has been charged withNo vehicle insurance & Registration card unsigned offense as of 4-9-2021.
Anthony Gerald Dalton has been charged withUNDER REVIEW Possession of controlled substance offense as of 4-2-2021.
Phillip J. Holley has been charged withDriving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-6-2021.
Kevin Kosky has been charged withOperation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 4-14-2021.