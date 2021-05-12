LAND TRANSFERS, etc.: (3) 51 & 5 ac.; 7 ac.; & 74 ac. deeds between Jennifer K. Woodall and John Woodall, Sheridan Dist. as of 1-12-2021.
Deed between Virginia Oldaker, Virginia Honaker AKA & Karen Sue Staples and Carolyn Ramey, $10,000., Laurel Hill Dist. as of 1-13-2021.
50 ac. deed between 2 Madonna Kamphaus, 2 Linda Thomas, & 2 Doris Jean Abbott and Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, Ronald Abbott & Pamela Dowdy Harts Dist. as of 1-14-2021.
1 ac. deed between Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, Doris Jean Abbott & Doris Abbott and Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, Ronald Abbott & Pamela Dowdy Harts Dist. as of 1-14-2021.
1/2 ac. deed between Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, & Doris Abbott and Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, Ronald Abbott, Ronald Abbott & Pamela Dowdy, Harts Dist. as of 1-14-2021.
1 ac. deed between Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, & Doris Abbott and Madonna Kamphaus, Linda Thomas, Ronald Abbott, Ronald Abbott & Pamela Dowdy Harts Dist. as of 1-14-2021.
Sur. 15.72 & 12.64 ac. deeds between Crystal M. Sparks & Crystal Greene AKA and Crystal Michelle & Ronald J. Sparks, Duval Dist., Trace Fork as of 1-14-2021.
7 & 1 ac. deeds between Judith Miller Allen & Judith Miller AKA and Randal D. & Terri Ann Tabor, $9,000., Washington Dist. as of 1-15-2021.
Right of way between Carbon Land Holdings LLC and Diversified Midstream LLC as of 1-15-2021.
Lot 112 between Bart Parsons and Joshua & Mariah Roberts, $102,000., Hamlin, Sect. A Sunrise Add. as of 1-15-2021.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS: John Boyd Miller, 58, Sod & Jennifer Leeann Jones, 32, Madison.
Magistrate records
FELONY CASES: James Michael Nagy has been charged with Malicious or unlawful assault, assault, battery (Family, spouse, partner, co-parent, other) offense as of 4-24-21.
Derek Matthew Orme has been charged with Unlawful operation of plant manufacturing distilled spirits offense as of 4-27-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES: Teddy Baldwin has been charged with operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Certificate of insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle license, state id & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-22-2021.
Samuel Dwayne Breedlove has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-16-2021.
Megan Ruth Fuller has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offense as of 4-27-2021.
Kayla Hubbard has been charged with Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicle without evidences of registration offenses as of 4-20-2021.
Jerry D. Manns has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts offenses as of 4-19-2021.
James Michael Nagy has been charged with Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member) & Domestic assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member) offenses as of 4-24-2021.
Derek Matthew Orme has been charged with Persons prohibited from possessing firearms classifications offense as of 4-27-2021.
Rebecca Shawnita Tomblin has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-18-2021.