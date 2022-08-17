LAND TRANSFERS
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 113 acre, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 250 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Bear Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 128 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers, and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Bear Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 49 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers, and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 63 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers, and Michael A. Hale, $82.69, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers, and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 10 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers, and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of ⅓ of 40 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 49 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 38 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 20 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/3 of 130 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Bear Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/5 of 1/3 of 1/5 of 4/5 of 32.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Linda Dingess and Onondaga Holdings Co. LLC, $324.21, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/5 of 1/3 of 1/5 of 4/5 of 87, acres deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Linda Dingess and Onondaga Holdings Co. LLC, $323.47, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
n Fee. 1/6 of 17.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Dennis Brumfield and Onondaga Holdings Co. LLC, $103.25, Harts District, Harts Creek, as of 5-25-2022.
n 35-foot-by-168-foot lot, deed between G. Russell Rollyson, Jr., Billy and Lucille Skeens and Volusia Ventures LLC, $1,000, Hamlin, Mud River, as of 5-25-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
n Kevin D. Bowman has been charged with attempting to commit a felony and grand larceny, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Justin Cummings has been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy, offense date 7-29-2022.
n Adam David Price has been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy, offense date 7-29-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
n Jeremy Adkins has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 7-15-2022.
n Jacqueline Gay Baker has been charged with driving left of center and improperly equipped vehicle, offense date 7-13-2022.
n Kevin D. Bowman has been charged with refusal to fingerprint, trespassing, obstructing an officer, and tampering with a vehicle, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Brian Lee Clay has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title and Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses date 7-21-2022.
n Paul Green has been charged with two counts of timbering without a license and two counts of timbering without notice to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, offense dates of 7-21 and 7-19-22.
n Rickey A. Hager has been charged with no operators, no insurance, unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, no inspection, and no registration, offense date 7-26-2022.
n Thomas Allen Neace has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance, offense date 7-21-2022.
n Kimberly Michelle Price has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 7-21-2022.
n Melvin Richard Roberts has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, offense date 8-4-2022.
n James R. Stowers has been charged with operating a salvage yard where prohibited, creating a public nuisance, improper fencing, and operating a salvage yard without a license, offenses date 7-25-2022.
n Roseanna Terry has been charged with two counts driving while license suspended or revoked, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, no operators, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, expired registration, and no seat belt, offense date 7-21-2022.