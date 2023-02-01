HAMLIN — According to one Lincoln County Courthouse employee, evidence of damage to the courthouse roof began surfacing 10 years ago.
Neglect of the roof has caused damage to the upper ceiling and floors throughout the circuit clerk’s offices, prosecuting attorney’s offices, both magistrate’s offices and the Jury room, extending to the ceiling and floors in the County Clerk’s offices.
Missing ceiling tiles and crumbling plaster in several offices make work conditions unsanitary.
Legal Assistant Kim Woodall said the carpet was replaced in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office by that office.
Circuit Clerk Brian Graley said “After the Nov. 15 Election, I walked upstairs to meet the employees and the roof was leaking and after Jan. 3, every time it rained, it continued to leak. There are nine ceiling tiles in my office that have been damaged, destroyed, or removed. I would like to see us get a new roof. I was told the buzzards are eating the roofing material off. That we removed the trees so they do not nest there and that would keep the buzzards from chewing up the material for nesting. I have contacted the insurance company myself and still have not heard anything. I cannot even get a return call. No files have been damaged, but it leaks in there, and we are trying to scan them and put them on E-file, so they are electronically stored. We still have our job to do daily and try to put that on the agenda with it. I have 3 of the hardest working people in this courthouse.”
He continued, “No offense to anyone else in the courthouse, but they are good employees. I asked to be put on the agenda, and they put me on the public comment, so they did not have to answer any questions or concerns. I made sure that I submitted my request to be put on the agenda, two weeks in advance. I had a letter typed up and made sure it was handed in to the County Commission’s office. It was stamped at the time (as) received.”
County Commissioners have stated that they were waiting for the insurance company to respond.