Courthouse
Ceiling tiles located above county records show damage from a leaking roof in the Lincoln County Courthouse. Employees are expressing concerns.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — According to one Lincoln County Courthouse employee, evidence of damage to the courthouse roof began surfacing 10 years ago.

Neglect of the roof has caused damage to the upper ceiling and floors throughout the circuit clerk’s offices, prosecuting attorney’s offices, both magistrate’s offices and the Jury room, extending to the ceiling and floors in the County Clerk’s offices.

