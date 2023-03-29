BRANCHLAND — Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Victoria Lawrence, 26, both of Branchland, were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury on Mar. 21 according to criminal complaints filed by West Virginia State Trooper J.D. Reedy.
Cpl. M.C. McMillian II and Trooper J.D. Reedy were dispatched by Lincoln 911 for a possible child abuse complaint. The juvenile was at a neighbor’s home and said that her parents hit her, according to the criminal complaints.
Troopers contacted the juvenile, age 6, who said she was told to leave home that morning by her grandmother because her parents were hitting her with a belt and that she had no food at home.
The troopers made contact with the parents, Workman and Lawrence. They entered the residence and observed the residence to be extremely dirty and unkept, according to the complaints. The residence also had the odor of spoiled food and rotten garbage.
Troopers observed the three other juveniles — two 2-year-olds and a 3-year-old — sharing a bare twin sized mattress that was directly on the floor, according to the complaints. Troopers observed very little food in the refrigerator, with multiple spoiled items within. The troopers also found the cabinets and freezer to contain very little food.
According to the complaints, the troopers also saw multiple plates of partially eaten food and dirty dishes littering the kitchen which had been there for an extended period of time. The lack of food and obvious filth posed an obvious risk to the safety and wellbeing of the children of the residence, as noted in the complaints. Both Workman and Lawrence denied the allegations of striking the children and McMillian and Reedy were unable to obtain supporting evidence of the claims other than the statements of the juvenile female. Both Workman and Lawrence were taken into custody and charged.
As of press deadlines, Workman was being held at Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond. Lawrence was being held at Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.