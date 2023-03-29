Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BRANCHLAND — Dustin Workman, 30, and Mattesha Victoria Lawrence, 26, both of Branchland, were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury on Mar. 21 according to criminal complaints filed by West Virginia State Trooper J.D. Reedy.

Cpl. M.C. McMillian II and Trooper J.D. Reedy were dispatched by Lincoln 911 for a possible child abuse complaint. The juvenile was at a neighbor’s home and said that her parents hit her, according to the criminal complaints.

