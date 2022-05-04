YAWKEY — Two people were arrested on charges of endangering children.
Amanda Harless Hicks and Daniel Joseph Hicks were each charged with eight counts of child abuse resulting in injury and eight counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.
The charges were based on a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Cpl. R. Blankenship of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin. The complaint was signed by Magistrate Kim Clayton on April 19 and a warrant was issued.
On March 17, Blankenship met with a case worker from West Virginia Child Protective Services who reported she investigated case involving children living in unsanitary conditions in a home in Lincoln County, according to the criminal complaint. The case worker provided Blankenship with pictures of the residence, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, the case worker told Blankenship the children had no clothing and have gone weeks at a time without food, despite the couple receiving food stamps and clothing vouchers. The floor was caked in feces, as was a mattress the children used for sleeping, and dogs were permitted to go to the bathroom on the floor inside the residence, according to the complaint.
The complaint states Amanda Hicks was having one of the older children shoplift from a nearby store, and that she was charged March 3 with shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the complaint, Daniel Hicks was having the children steal Tylenol PMs and was taking 30-35 pills a day.
On April 12, Blankenship received summaries of forensic interviews of the children, who reported rats and roaches in the residence, according to the criminal complaint. The children had never been vaccinated and have never seen a doctor, the complaint states.