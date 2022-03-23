HAMLIN — The struggle is real when it comes to rural broadband, but the Lincoln County Commission is making moves to ease the pain of county residents.
The commission on Thursday voted to set aside $250,000 for projects aimed at improving broadband service in the county. The commitment is part of a non-binding agreement that says the county will match 25% of any funding it receives from the GigReady Incentive Program, which is part of the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan to bring improved internet service to underserved areas of the state.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office administer GigReady. The program gives local governments and organizations a chance to form partnerships and dedicate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or other local funding, to broadband development initiatives.
Melissa Wall of the Region 2 Planning Development Council told commissioners GigReady will build on the county’s ongoing broadband feasibility study, which is being funded by Community Development Block Grants. The money from GigReady, when matched with the county’s contribution, will go toward taking broadband projects from the planning stage to actual construction, Wall said.
“Between the information gained from this planning grant, and then the actual technical implementation from the GigReady grant, then we will be able to compile a project that goes to construction,” Wall said. “This is laying the groundwork, essentially.”
The amount of money a county is willing to chip in could affect the size of the broadband project when it comes time to hand out funding, Wall said.
“They’re looking for your commitment to future projects, and that’s how they’re going to base the dollars that they put into GigReady,” Wall said. “Two hundred fifty thousand would be for a million-dollar construction project.”
Many counties are contributing a half a million dollars or more, but Commission President Josh Stowers and Commissioner Maria “Phoebe” Harless were hesitant to commit such a large amount. The commission must act with real-world budget figures in mind, they said.
“I hesitate to just throw a number out there just because it’s non-binding,” Stowers said. “It just seems disingenuous if it’s something we truly can’t afford.”
Stowers was interested in discussing the project with local internet service providers to find out if they too are on board with contributing funds to the effort. He pointed out that developing partnerships seems to be part of the process.
“If they were willing to throw in some, we could go for a larger project,” Stowers said.
Until then, the commission would commit $250,000 and amend the grant application to include more of a match once internet providers are on board. Lincoln County doesn’t want to come up short when it comes time to hand out the GigReady funds, Stowers said.
“If I’m on the state level and I’m approving these projects down the road and I see Lincoln County didn’t put anything into this, I’m going to skip over them,” Stowers said.
Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group and Thompson & Litton both are consulting firms on the project to secure GigReady funding, Wall said.
The effort will target areas of Lincoln County that do not have internet service or have poor service, Wall said. Their goals include finding technical solutions to deliver high-speed internet to these areas, developing a preliminary capital cost estimate to remedy the problem, designing solutions and finding providers who can run the network. Goals also include preparing financial predictions for each possible broadband solution, finding sources of capital, and preparing documentation to support the submission of grant applications.
The plan also includes developing a survey for Lincoln County residents that will help generate a clear picture of the county’s broadband needs. The survey will help show current internet speeds, pricing, and the overall satisfaction level of internet customers in the county, Wall said.
“Any of the 8,000 households in Lincoln County can fill those out, and the more the merrier,” she said. “Their goal is to have a sample size of 327, but if they can get more than that then that is excellent.”
Set to be rolled out this week, the survey will be shared throughout the county via the internet and social media to gain citizen feedback. Look for more information on the survey in next week’s Lincoln Journal and online at lincolnjournal.com.
“They asked if you would put it on the commission Facebook. They’re also going to contact the superintendent of schools. The county library is another one. They have a good plan to get this survey out to the people of Lincoln County,” Wall said. “That’s going to give them a good overview of exactly who is being served because it does ask for your address.”
The consulting firms also will conduct in-person interviews with various stakeholders in the community, including residents and government officials, as well as the county commission.
Harless was pleased to hear the survey is planned, saying it represented a chance for Lincoln countians to voice their broadband needs. She also welcomed any in-person opportunity to discuss ways to improve broadband for county residents.
Like many, she knows the struggle.
“How many of those surveys can I fill out,” Harless said. “I have done everything. I have called the Public Service Commission so much that they know me. I have twin teenagers with basically no internet.”
It’s not easy getting a signal, even with a booster, she said.
“I have to stand in the bathroom, at the window, with one leg up,” she joked. “It’s terrible. We live on the main road.”