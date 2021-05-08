HAMLIN – The Lincoln County Commission voted on Thursday to commit $250,000 of its incoming COVID-19 relief money to the purchase of a new water tank for the Lincoln County Public Service District, contingent on federal guidance for the funds.
The Commission was initially approached by representatives from Thrasher Engineering to discuss the Lincoln PSD and a needed water tank replacement during the April 15 meeting. Jonathan Carpenter, Principal-in-Charge with Thrasher, said at that time the design and permitting process for the tank has already been completed.
When coming before the Commission again, Carpenter said that May 10 was a crucial guideline to apply for certain funding measures that they are looking at for the tank. Carpenter said that he was not there to put pressure on the Commission, but simply to see if they had come to a more concrete decision since the previous meeting.
“The tank’s putting pressure on the commission,” said Commission President Josh Stowers. “It’s not you guys, it’s the issues with the tank.”
Although Commissioner Charles Vance was absent from the meeting, Stowers said he still felt it was important for him and Commissioner Phoebe Harless to make a decision that evening to ensure the process would not be delayed more.
The Lincoln PSD currently serves a population of approximately 3,772 people.
Carpenter estimated the replacement of the 40-year-old tank would cost around $1 million. Carpenter came before the commission to request some matching funds from the Commission before pursuing other grants for the project.
When returning Thursday, he said in their research since the previous meeting they believe they can come up with the other $750,000 through grant funding from multiple sources. However, none of these are set in stone yet.
Carpenter said even with the commitment from the Commission Thursday, they still are looking at this project being a months-long process. When asked to nail down a best-case estimate, Carpenter said the earliest he could see work beginning would be September.
Carpenter also alluded to a certification process from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia that is normally needed for a project of this size. However, because of the current ongoing investigation by the PSC, Carpenter said he is looking to apply for a waiver to that process to be able to streamline construction to begin as soon as possible.
In March, a filing was issued to the PSC of a staff petition for the PSC to determine whether the Lincoln PSD is a “distressed or failing utility.”
The filing states that staff have indicated they are experiencing “ongoing issues” involving the ability to properly bill customers in a timely manner, as well as issues providing the “necessary maintenance needed to ensure ongoing operations of its facilities to provide its customers with adequate water services.”
The filing also states that on February 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a Notice of Violation and Opportunity to Confer after finding the Lincoln PSD has violated certain provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. The filing states the EPA has given Lincoln PSD the opportunity to confer with the EPA to show “cause as to any reason why EPA should not pursue a formal enforcement for the aforementioned violations and to show that the System is in compliance with the SDWA.”
The Lincoln PSD has a history with the West Virginia PSC involving formal cases regarding both operations and staff. It also is noted in the filing that many of the Lincoln PSD’s office and field staff resigned “en masse” on March 4. It is stated, according to the filing, that while the plant operation staff has not resigned, the other resignations have made the current situation involving the Lincoln PSD’s ability to operate “even more problematic.”
The Commission is expected to meet again at 6 p.m. May 20.