Commission
Left to Right Deputy Sheriff Michael Ball and Sheriff Gary Linville.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN - The Lincoln County Commission held a special session April 13 to hire a new officer and address previous concerns brought before the commission.

On the agenda was the new hire of Deputy Sheriff Michael Ball, as approved by the Civil Service Commission and requested by Sheriff Gary Linville. The Lincoln County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the appointment. Ball was sworn in by Judge Jay Hoke on April 14.

