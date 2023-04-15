HAMLIN - The Lincoln County Commission held a special session April 13 to hire a new officer and address previous concerns brought before the commission.
On the agenda was the new hire of Deputy Sheriff Michael Ball, as approved by the Civil Service Commission and requested by Sheriff Gary Linville. The Lincoln County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the appointment. Ball was sworn in by Judge Jay Hoke on April 14.
During the previous week’s meeting, County Clerk Kristy Scraggs presented a memorandum that gave a list of the County Clerk’s duties and responsibilities. In the memorandum, it states that the County Clerk shall pay all county bills and debts, prepare payroll, perform all duties associated with payroll and oversee and monitor the county budget.
This prompted the next item on the agenda to discuss and take possible action regarding the payroll functionality. Commission President Josh Stowers also took a vote which was unanimously approved by the commissioners to allow Scraggs to post a position for a payroll clerk to be paid $28,500 per year.
Scraggs presented a letter to the Commissioners which stated, “As of April 13, 2023, I will be taking back my constitutional rights as County Clerk. The County Clerk office will be taking back payroll, duties associated with payroll, oversee county budget and will pay all county bills and debts.”
In the letter, Scraggs also said, “I as County Clerk release my duties as clerk to take minutes of meetings, proceedings and commission orders. I release these duties to the County Commission.”
The final item on the agenda was the transferring of building permits and floodplain management to 911. This also was a unanimous decision by the commissioners.
The next meeting of the Lincoln County Commission will be held April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs Courtroom of the Courthouse.