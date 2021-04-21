HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission discussed multiple issues concerning the Lincoln Public Service District during its meeting Thursday. The Lincoln PSD currently serves a population of approximately 3,772 people.
The Commission was approached by representatives from Thrasher Engineering to discuss the Lincoln PSD and a needed water tank replacement. Jonathan Carpenter, Principal-in-Charge with Thrasher, said the design and permitting process for the tank has already been completed.
“They did a temporary fix, it’s probably been about 12 months ago or so,” Carpenter said. “It’s sort of helped, but it really hasn’t fixed the problem. About 12-15 months ago we submitted an application to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for a project to replace the tank as well as doing some improvements to the raw water intake.”
Carpenter said the initial project was projected to cost $1.8 million, but that they estimate a replacement of just the tank would cost approximately $1 million. Carpenter came before the commission to request some matching funds from the Commission before pursuing other grants for the project.
Carpenter said the tank is older, so continual repairs are no longer working.
“This tank is 40 years old,” Carpenter said. “It’s original to the system. It’s really past its useful life and really needs some help.”
Ryan Boustany, Project Manager with Thrasher, said the Lincoln PSD feels it has exhausted all other options with the tank and that a replacement is the best step forward.
“In their minds, they have exhausted almost all options,” Boustany said. “You can only patch it so many times. That’s their main tank , everything from the water treatment plant pumps to the Alum Creek tank and feeds the rest of the system.”
Commission President Josh Stowers said there is a tremendous amount of water lost each year as well due to the condition of the tank, and that it is a serious issue for customers.
“It’s treated water, the chemicals are paid for by the PSD, that is just flowing out of the tank,” Stowers said. “Every day that goes by that it’s not remedied there is a loss of not just water, but there is a dollar amount that you can quantify that they’re losing.”
Stowers said he wants to see the Commission do whatever is necessary to help resolve the ongoing issues at the Lincoln PSD.
“I want it to be communicated, I want it to be known that the Commission wants to solve the problems at the Lincoln PSD,” Stowers said. “I think the sentiment among the customers is that they don’t want WV American Water to take over the system, but they want the issues at the Lincoln PSD to be resolved. That’s what we’re here to try to do, and I hope that the sentiment from the Commission is that we want this fixed, we’re willing to put the resources into it and hopefully that goes into the overall discussion as the PSC looks into this further.”
Carpenter also mentioned recent communications between the Lincoln PSD and the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. He said the PSC contacted him concerning reports of water outages and inquiring on the status of the water tank project.
In March, a filing was issues to the PSC of a staff petition for the PSC to determine whether the Lincoln PSD is a “distressed or failing utility.”
The filing states that staff have indicated they are experiencing “ongoing issues” involving the ability to properly bill customers in a timely manner, as well as issues providing the “necessary maintenance needed to ensure ongoing operations of its facilities to provide its customers with adequate water services.”
The filing also states that on Feb. 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a Notice of Violation and Opportunity to Confer after finding the Lincoln PSD has violated certain provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. The filing states the EPA has given Lincoln PSD the opportunity to confer with the EPA to show “cause as to any reason why EPA should not pursue a formal enforcement for the aforementioned violations and to show that the System is in compliance with the SDWA.”
The Lincoln PSD has a history with the West Virginia PSC involving formal cases regarding both operations and staff. It also is noted in the filing that many of the Lincoln PSD’s office and field staff resigned “en masse” on March 4. It is stated, according to the filing, that while the plant operation staff has not resigned, the other resignations have made the current situation involving the Lincoln PSD’s ability to operate “even more problematic.”
The Lincoln County Commission requested Carpenter and Boustany return for the next meeting to discuss the water tank further once more planning and pursuing of means for funding can take place. The Commission is expected to meet again at 6 p.m. May 6.