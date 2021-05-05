HAMLIN — Lincoln County is working to make it easier for citizens to access records kept by the County Clerk’s office.
County Clerk Direl Baker said newer records are already available for online viewing in the same way they would be in the County Clerk’s records room. Documents such as deeds, trust deeds, liens and estates, to name a few, are available for look up with more documents being added daily.
“In 2012 when I took office we had zero documents stored or backed up digitally everything was paper record only,” Baker said. “My deputy clerks and I have worked extremely hard to get to where we are. The exciting thing is that now, once a document is scanned in, it will be available online in real time for the public to view. As a public servant, there is no greater sense of accomplishment than to be able to share the fruits of your labor instantly.”
Baker said these efforts are made possible through grant funding to the county from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
“I have applied for and received multiple grants for scanning and indexing documents,” Baker said. “Lincoln County is eligible for this money yearly from the Records Management and Preservation Board, and I intend to get us up to date on digital records. This fiscal year we received a grant for $14,318.”
Baker said of the recent grant, $4,318 was to restore and encapsulate two volumes of land books spanning the years of 1886 to1891 that were saved from the 1909 Courthouse fire. He said the other $10,000 was allotted for personnel cost to scan and index release and assignment books.
Baker said the implementation of the digital records came at a perfect time, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shining more of a light on needs for online services.
“I believe we have made leaps and bounds considering all of courthouse budget cuts over the last few years,” Baker said. “I think we are putting something out there that is going to really be of benefit to citizens and they will enjoy the convenience of researching properties from home. This is a win for everyone. It also helps fit with our current COVID-19 social distancing concerns. It is convenient to use and provides a vital digital off site back up of records.”
Baker said he has also met with Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning about having some links added to the GIS online mapping system to tie the two systems together for a more user-friendly experience.
Online searches can be done at https://lincolncountywv.org/county-clerk/ under the “Click Here for Online Document Search” tab, or https://compiled-technologies.com/#search by selecting Lincoln County.
All records online are available to view, but a login must be made to print the documents because the State of West Virginia requires a copy fee for documents. The office is currently working on setting up online credit card payments for these documents, but for now the only option is to receive an invoice at the provided billing address.