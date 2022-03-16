HAMLIN — CONTACT Rape Crisis Center recently began expanding its services in Lincoln County, including the opening of a new office dedicated to citizens in the area.
Emily Adkins, a victim advocate for CONTACT, said the organization provides services for victims of sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking. She said these services cover a range of areas dependent upon what is needed by the victim.
“For victims of sexual assault, we can go to do medical advocacy with them,” Adkins said. “So if they report a rape and they’re in the hospital doing a kit we can go there and be there with them to explain the process of what happens.”
Adkins said CONTACT also provides support for steps taken after an assault occurs.
“We can also go to court proceedings or police interviews if they ask us to,” Adkins said. “We can also provide referrals to services that they need — housing, transportation, counseling services. I know there’s not many counseling services available here in Lincoln County, but we can try to refer them outside of the county and help them find transportation if they need it.”
Adkins said stalking kits are provided to those victims, and include tools for reporting and personal protection.
“For stalking victims, we can give them free stalking kits,” Adkins said. “It mostly includes a little notebook to keep track of when their stalker contacted them, when they followed them, just so they can kind of keep notes and keep track of the instances that occur. We also put in there pepper spray and some of them have the personal alarms that are really loud when they go off. If they’re being attacked, they can press that button.”
Adkins said CONTACT’s role is not limited to support for victims. She said the organization also works to educate the public in an effort to prevent these instances from occurring.
“We also try to do preventative work as well,” Adkins said. “Going into schools, and practicing preventative education — whether it’s talking about healthy relationships, consent or just learning to manage or control your emotions.”
The Lincoln County office just recently opened in January. Due to the nature of what is dealt with there, CONTACT does not advertise the address publicly.
Those needing assistance from CONTACT can call the 24-hour local hotline at 304-399-1111. Adkins said contact information is then passed along to her to connect with victims and provide needed services.
CONTACT also offers a volunteer program for responding to calls on the hotline. Volunteers go through an extensive training process, and must complete 20 hours of training before becoming active. More information and the application can be found at contacthuntington.com.