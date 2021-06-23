HAMLIN — A consultant hired by the Lincoln County Board of Education to look at the ongoing non-compliances in the transportation department recommended the board reinstate the full-time Director of Transportation role.
Jeff Huffman, the former Boone County Schools superintendent who entered a contract with Lincoln County beginning March 8 to focus on the efficiency of operations within the transportation department coupled with its financial operations, provided an hour-long update to the board during its meeting June 15.
“I do want to give you as thorough a review and as much information as I can share with you at this point in time regarding my observations during the past few months in the transportation department,” Huffman said.
Huffman said he used the Special Circumstances Review from the West Virginia Department of Education as a guide when looking at what issues to tackle and where to begin investigating.
The issues Huffman has been looking at include inadequate purchasing procedures; excessive overtime among employees; lack of oversight of supplemental pay process; purchasing inconsistencies and non-compliance; and inadequate records regarding bus repairs, maintenance and parts replacement; and maintenance schedule of bus fleet that exceeded the preventative maintenance window and may have resulted in buses breaking down.
One issue Huffman focused heavily on in the recent presentation was the previous lack of preventative maintenance inspections. He said in the time period from September 2020 to February 2021, 249 inspections were scheduled according to a calendar provided to him in March. Of those, only 33 were actually completed.
“Let me share with you some of the things that were said to me by employees in the transportation department,” Huffman said. “Now these are not people out on the street. These are people who work every single day in the transportation… ‘It was almost Christmas before any [preventative maintenance inspections] were done.’ And that’s reflected in the documents that are in the files also.”
Huffman said he was also told, and had heard himself on the radio since starting in March, that operators were often told not to bring buses in because the mechanics did not have time to get to them for preventative maintenance.
“Some bus operators were told not to bring their buses in for preventative maintenance inspections until they got a call on the radio,” Huffman said. “Some bus operators would radio in and ask if they should bring their bus in for service and they were told ‘no, we don’t have time to get to it today.’”
When looking at files, Huffman also found some buses in the 60-bus fleet had not had recorded preventative maintenance inspections in a year or longer. West Virginia Department of Education Policy 4336, however, requires these inspections be done every 20 days or at least within 40 days maximum.
Huffman said he has also personally seen multiple operators not completing required pre-trip inspections before going to pick up students in the morning or afternoons. He said these inspections can often help a driver spot issues before they lead to a breakdown on the route.
Other issues Huffman mentioned included the age of buses in the fleet, a lack of an inventory log for parts in the garage and there being no established protocol for where buses are parked. He said the latter can lead to buses garnering a greater amount of mileage than they would otherwise due to where some are being parked currently in relation to the routes they run.
Huffman said, ultimately, having a full-time director in place would allow for expectations to be set and to have someone responsible for ensuring they are met.
“Expectations need to be ramped up dramatically,” Huffman said. “That’s just being honest with you. People can do more than what they’ve been expected to do, what they’ve been allowed to do.”
The position of full-time Director of Transportation was eliminated by the board approximately two years ago to cut costs, according to both Board President Steve Priestley and member Rodney Baker.
“It was mentioned about why we abolished the director in the first place,” Priestley said. “At the time, I think we were looking at $110,000 in savings in a year by having that position cut. We were then and are continuing to lose enrollment, we continue to lose funding.”
Baker and Superintendent Jeff Kelley, however, said they both felt the cost of having a full-time director would actually lead to a savings for the county in the long run.
“We’re here to do the best job that we can for our kids and spend every dollar as wisely as we can,” Baker said. “Sometimes that means spending money to save money, or spending money to give our kids what they deserve.”
Kelley said he feels the contract with Huffman and any additional leadership added forward is an investment in the future of the county.
“As you recall, when we were entertaining to bring Mr. Huffman in we took some flack for that in light of staffing and what was going on,” Kelley said. “But, from where we were sitting, we knew or predicted in our minds that that investment would come back on the good side for us in the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Any decision made by the board on the transportation department moving forward and any additions of new staff would have to go on a future agenda to be put to a vote.