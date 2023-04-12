HARTS — The community of Harts is seeking answers to who is responsible for and when repairs will be made to storm damage sustained to the community center.
Nick Blair came before both the Lincoln County Commission and the Lincoln County Board of Education in search of answers for the Harts Community Center repair. His concern stemmed around the Harts Middle School athletic teams that use that facility for locker rooms and for batting cages.
After recent storms the roof has sustained damage and repairs could be estimated at over $200,000.
The board sold the property to the commission and pays $10,000 annually for the middle school to use the facility. The commission in turn relays the money to the Harts Community Center. In the event there is no Community Center, the property will revert to the Board of Education per the deed.
At the recent Board of Education meeting, on Apr. 4, the board members expressed their concern and stated they would not continue the payment to the commission. Austin Lucas said he would not be cutting a check. The board will be looking into further solutions.
“The circumstance of the wind damage to the Harts Community Center is an unfortunate situation,” said commission president Josh Stowers. “Since the events occurred, the Commission has attempted to assess the situation as quickly as possible and determine how we can assist in remediating issues.”
Stowers also said the commission has maintained an insurance policy on Harts Community Center ever since the Board of Education decided they no longer wanted the responsibility for the property. That policy, however, is only for liability and fire. Stowers said it is also the commission’s understanding that the Harts Community Center board only carried a liability policy.
“Working with the Harts Community Center Board and the Board of Education, it is my hope that we can partner to make certain we can find a solution to the issue,” Stowers said.