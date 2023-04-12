Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HARTS — The community of Harts is seeking answers to who is responsible for and when repairs will be made to storm damage sustained to the community center.

Nick Blair came before both the Lincoln County Commission and the Lincoln County Board of Education in search of answers for the Harts Community Center repair. His concern stemmed around the Harts Middle School athletic teams that use that facility for locker rooms and for batting cages.

