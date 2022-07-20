Lt. Rocky Webb of the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department lost his home and possessions in a house fire. Webb was set to move into a new house on Saturday and has received a lot of help from the community.
WEST HAMLIN — A firefighter who lost everything in a fire is getting back on his feet thanks to help from the community.
Last month, a smoke detector awakened Lt. Rocky Webb just before flames engulfed his home, destroying everything he owned.
“It’s been tough but we’re getting there,” Webb said.
Webb moved into a new home on Saturday. The community has donated everything from household goods to clothing. A GoFundMe page raised over $700, he said.
Webb lived with his mother but she was doing inpatient physical rehabilitation after a recent fall when the fire occurred.
She was released a few days later and has been staying with a relative. She will be able to move in as soon as everything is set up, Webb said.
Webb said he woke up to flames coming into his bedroom from the outside of the house.
“My bedroom was full of smoke. I got my keys and my shoes and I was able to get out pretty quick,” Webb said.
Webb moved his vehicle away from the residence and used his radio to call for help. Moments later, Webb’s fellow firefighters from the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department began arriving to help one of their own. The Hamlin and Guyan River volunteer fire departments also responded. Despite their best efforts, the home and its contents were a total loss, Webb said.
Webb remembers being too shocked to help his coworkers at the scene.
“I’ve fought a lot of house fires over the years, but when it was my own house, I just couldn’t do it,” he said.
The American Red Cross, his friends in the fire service and others in the community have helped Webb in multiple capacities.