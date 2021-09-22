HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved the hiring of two new deputies for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Thursday.
Commission President Josh Stowers said Sheriff Gary Linville recommended the hiring of Austin Smith and Chris Campbell. The Commission approved both hires, contingent on completion of required testing.
The hiring of the two new deputies brings the department up to four officers.
Linville said in an interview with The Lincoln Journal earlier this year that budget constraints had made his job challenging, including the lack of manpower to perform duties needed.
“We can talk about what we’ve done and what we’ve changed but in the end it comes down to money and there is no way around it,” Linville said. “Without the manpower, we are not able to meet the citizens’ needs. We are down to taking emergency calls with hardly no patrol. If you see us out, we’re going to a call with lights and sirens.”
Linville made the hiring recommendation but was not present at the meeting Thursday.
The Commission also appointed two new members to the board of the Harts Community Center — Brian Farley and David Wiley.
The Commission also discussed the possibility of using COVID-19 relief monies for infrastructure projects. Commissioner Charles Vance said he had talked to the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District and he believed they would be submitting an application for some self-help projects they have planned.
Previously, the Commission released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county.
Stowers also mentioned a Charleston Gazette-Mail article featuring an interview with Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane talking about other possible funding for infrastructure in the state.
The article quotes Lane speaking about consolidation of smaller PSDs in counties to promote efficiency. Stowers said this may be something for the county to look at and consider in the future, encouraging more partnerships rather than full-blown mergers.
The next meeting of the Lincoln County Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 7.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.