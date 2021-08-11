HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission said Thursday night it plans to release an application process for allocation of incoming federal relief funds.
Commission President Josh Stowers said the county has so far received half of the money it is expecting from the American Rescue Plan, but that none of the money has been spent yet because they are finalizing an application process for community businesses and organizations.
“What we’re working on, and it’s going to mirror to some degree what Kanawha County is doing,” Stowers said. “What we want to do is we are in the process of putting together an application process that is going to allow businesses, fire departments, organizations, whomever it may be to apply for the Recovery Act monies and there will be a submission process to the commission.”
This announcement came after Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Oldaker asked for guidance on what these funds can be used for in order for the local fire departments to determine what projects they would like to submit to the commission for consideration.
“We’ve had a number of discussions within the County Fireman Association on the Recovery Plan,” Oldaker said. “We know there’s money coming, we know it’s coming down the pike. We know that it’s restrictive. All of us have projects. We would like to put our hat in the ring. What we don’t know is if we’re looking at a project…we want to look at one that we think might be the biggest benefit based on our primary missions, but that one might not meet the criteria through the recovery plan.”
Stowers said the federal guidance they have received for the funds so far is murky, so he plans to seek legal guidance on all applications submitted to ensure whether or not they could be funded under the guidelines before each is considered in a public meeting.
“We want to make sure that in the process when we get the submissions, we’re going to seek guidance ourselves on what’s eligible and what’s not,” Stowers said. “The U.S. Treasury sent out guidelines but again, as you’ve experienced, it’s kind of fuzzy. We want to make sure we’re following the letter of the law when we expend these monies.”
Stowers said there has been a great deal of community interest in the money already, but that everyone should keep in mind that funds are limited.
Stowers said once the application is ready an announcement will be made during a public meeting and information disseminated, and that they are hoping to have things ready within the next few months.
Aside from the American Rescue Plan funds, Oldaker also approached the commission on behalf of the Lincoln County Fireman Association to discuss radio towers.
“The current system we’re using is suffering from deterioration,” Oldaker said. “The VHF system that we’ve used for years just isn’t viable anymore, the way they keep restricting the frequency band on it. It just doesn’t work very well for us.”
Oldaker said switching to a different system would be more beneficial than utilizing the state system because they would not have to share power with other counties.
The commission also discussed Thursday upcoming redistricting efforts. County Clerk Direl Baker approached the commission requesting funds for geographical information systems (GIS) software to be utilized in redistricting for the county.
Baker said although he did not have an exact cost of the software, he was given a rough estimate of $300,000. Baker said the process is already behind schedule because Census data was released late.
The commission approved funding for the software to allow Baker’s office to begin work needed to meet deadlines for redistricting. Lincoln County currently has 16 precincts, but this may change through the process.
Baker said he is also going to have to begin considering alternative voting locations for precincts in Duval due to the recent closure of the Duval PK-8 building, but that it would be a problem to look at once the precincts are set.
The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.