HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission signed resolutions Thursday to renew its annual partnership with the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center.
Director Michelle Akers said the center services Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties.
The county’s annual buy-in to the program is $32,893. This is due to the fact that the additional $18,000 is reimbursed in monthly payments for utilization of the building in Hamlin and other resources.
“The state requires that each county has a 30 percent match buy-in,” Akers said.
Akers said the Lincoln County office currently has seven employees and is about to hire another.
Akers said last year alone, the 291 Lincoln County residents were serviced by the program. Akers said those services range from individual counseling, group counseling, support counseling, case management, recovery support, community service supervision and drug screening.
“We work very closely with your courts, with your drug court, with your probation department,” Akers said. “In 2021 there were 4,495 drug screenings done at that Lincoln Day Report Center, which is a lot.
Also Thursday, the commission received a proposed agreement with the Guyan Soil Conservation District. The agreement would allow for the district to remove blockages that could lead to flooding if the commission provides an area for the debris to be dumped.
Commission President Josh Stowers said the agreement would have to be reviewed by council since it was not received prior to the meeting. He said it will be voted on at a later date.
The commission also tabled an agenda item labeled as “Tish Chaffin, Attorney — possible Executive Session.” Stowers said this was to discuss the settlement from the opioid trial.
The suit was filed in 2017 according to coverage from the Herald-Dispatch at the time. The lawsuit, filed by attorney H. Truman Chafin, accused drug wholesalers McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and Miami-Luken Inc. of intentionally and recklessly flooding the county with millions of prescription pills. Also named were Chip Rx LLC (doing business as City Center Pharmacy) and its owner, George Chapman III, as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
The lawsuit sought to recover damages for the economic burden shouldered by the county, which, the lawyers write, is part of “ground zero” for the nation’s opioid epidemic.
Stowers and Commissioner Charles Vance both alluded to this item before it was tabled, stating that legal council was supposed to be there Thursday to discuss what the county was being awarded.
Vance said they’re not sure yet how much they will receive and if there will be any stipulations attached to what the money can be used for. It is anticipated that the item will be revisited at the next regularly scheduled meeting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. March 3.