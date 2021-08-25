Commission President Josh Stowers said the county has so far received half of the money it is expecting from the American Rescue Plan, but that none of the money has been spent yet because they are finalizing an application process for community businesses and organizations.
“What we’re working on, and it’s going to mirror to some degree what Kanawha County is doing,” Stowers said. “What we want to do is we are in the process of putting together an application process that is going to allow businesses, fire departments, organizations, whomever it may be to apply for the Recovery Act monies and there will be a submission process to the commission.”
Stowers said the federal guidance they have received for the funds so far is murky, so he plans to seek legal guidance on all applications submitted to ensure whether or not they could be funded under the guidelines before each is considered in a public meeting.
“We want to make sure that in the process when we get the submissions, we’re going to seek guidance ourselves on what’s eligible and what’s not,” Stowers said. “The U.S. Treasury sent out guidelines but again, as you’ve experienced, it’s kind of fuzzy. We want to make sure we’re following the letter of the law when we expend these monies.”
Stowers said there has been a great deal of community interest in the money already, but that everyone should keep in mind that funds are limited.
Stowers said the Commission is hoping to get word out across the county and to receive a decent amount of applications before beginning to allocate any of the funds. He said the first award announcements will likely be a couple of months away to give people a chance to complete the paperwork.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.