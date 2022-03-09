HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission received updated information from Region 2 representatives Thursday after questions were recently raised pertaining to a water project in the Ranger area.
Residents from the area approached the commission during its previous meeting in February to ask about the project to provide water to unserved citizens in the area.
Commissioner Charles Vance has been working with the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District to see what had happened with proposals for the project in the past and to figure out where to go next.
Lisa Wells of Region 2 said funding for a previously written project had been applied for since 2013, but funding was never awarded due to the scope of the project.
Wells said the project, as written in the application she had in hand, would have cost an estimated $2.3 million for approximately five miles of pipe. This project was projected to serve 49 households, or roughly 125 people.
Wells said the ARC also changed its guidelines recently, requiring projects to serve an anchor institution in the community to receive funding. She said these guideline changes made a project that already had obstacles nearly impossible to be funded.
Vance said there had been previous miscommunication, and that members of the community had been under the impression that funding for a project had been granted but never started.
Vance said he is working with the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District to reconfigure the project and to search for viable funding sources.
He added that from initial information that he has, the district is looking at an estimated $2 million project to service 20 to 30 homes. He also said they’re exploring options for laying pipe that will be the most cost-effective.
Vance said he’s hopeful this project can finally be completed for citizens in the area.
“They’ve waited a long time for this water up there,” Vance said. “I think if we hit it from different directions we’re going to get it.”
Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District already have a project being funded by the American Rescue Plan funds received by Lincoln County. The $80,000 will go toward a water crossing in Ranger.
