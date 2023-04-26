HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission met in regular session April 20 and performed routine business.
Approval of the minutes of the special session held on April 13, 2023, was unanimous.
No one spoke under public comment.
No action was taken at this time on the estate of Gary Turley.
A unanimous vote was made to await Judge Jay Hoke’s decision on May 17, 2023, on the estate of Gwendolyn Donahoe.
Under new business the following was approved unanimously:
To approve the bills as submitted for payment
To approve the Appointment, Wills and Settlements as submitted by Kristy Scraggs, Clerk
To approve to hire Kristy Smith as Deputy Clerk in the office of the County Clerk with salary of $23,500 effective Apr. 21, 2023
To approve Stacie Ferguson, Wayne Pesimer and Jamie Linville to attend the Association of West Virginia Assessor’s meeting on May 22-25, 2023, in Wheeling, WV. The registration fee is $265.00 per person.
Appoint Wandell Parker over his brother’s estate Charlie Parker
Approve Cheryl Kiser to train for payroll/billing and not to exceed 40 hours a month with a pay of $1,200 a month.
Re-open the Estate of Rosemary Bell and said Kimberly K. Chapman reappointed to serve as Executrix without bond.
No decisions were made under the executive session.
The meeting was adjourned until May 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.