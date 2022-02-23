HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission this week issued its first check for a project utilizing the American Rescue Plan funds.
Commissioner Charles Vance presented the $80,000 check to the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District during its meeting Monday.
According to the application submitted by the district, the project will consist of approximately 280 feet of six-inch waterline to replace a river crossing that frequently washes out during high river conditions. The project will service customers in Ranger, 10-mile Creek, 14-mile Creek and surrounding areas.
The river crossing most recently washed-out in January. The district installed a temporary two-inch pipe to supply water to the area. Construction of the temporary pipe to restore service was completed over the course of a few days.
Vance commended the district for being thorough in its application and request, which was approved by the commission a few days after the most recent wash-out.
“I looked through this application and the information they provided and I think they did a really good job in telling us what they really need and what they need it for,” Vance said. “I was impressed with the work they done on this.”
Vance also said the current fix to the line was only temporary because of the cost associated with a more permanent solution, which is what the ARP funds will cover.
“It was a temporary fix, what they were doing, because they have to drill this and put it under the river when they put it in there,” Vance said. “That will prevent this from happening again. This has been a recurring problem. I know the guys up there have been pulling their hair out trying to figure out what to do with it.”
The district estimated in its application the project would be complete within 12 months of receiving funding.
This project was also the first application approved by the commission for use of ARP funds.
The commission previously released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county. The plan mirrors what is being done in some other counties across the state. The application itself, which is seven pages long, can be downloaded at lincolncountywv.org.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.