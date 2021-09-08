HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved a plan Thursday that will provide a $500 incentive to any county employee who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.
Commission President Josh Stowers brought forth the idea after seeing a similar plan proposed by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
“Essentially, it is a COVID-19 vaccine incentive,” Stowers said. “It’s essentially mirroring what is in Charleston. They have had legal review to make certain that they can use their recovery monies for this purpose since it’s strictly COVID related.”
According to a Charleston Gazette-Mail article, Goodwin recently sent a letter to council members asking for approval of the incentive. A vote on the measure in Charleston for city employees there will take place on Sept. 7.
Stowers said there are roughly 50 eligible employees, and that the cost if all employees were vaccinated would be approximately $28,000. Money for the incentive will come from the county’s $3.96 million allocated federal American Rescue Plan funding, meant to help the county in its recovery from COVID-19.
“We don’t necessarily want to mandate, but we certainly want to encourage,” Stowers said.
Commissioner Charles Vance, who is also a medical practitioner in Lincoln County, said he’s hoping that more individuals across the county and state will get the vaccine.
“Hopefully getting our employees vaccinated will also encourage other institutions to get vaccinated,” Vance said. “I think that a lot of healthcare people are probably going to get vaccinated here soon, so even those who have been reluctant to do so with approval from the FDA of the Pfizer vaccine I don’t think there’s any question anymore of how safe it is.”
Stowers said having employees vaccinated is not only in the interest of public health, but also in keeping the county offices operating in the instance of a positive case.
Commissioner Phoebe Harless was not in attendance Thursday to vote on the plan.
Stowers said the vaccine incentive will likely be the first of the county’s rescue funds to be distributed. He said the county has so far received half of its allotment, and again detailed the process for organizations to apply for funds.
The application itself, which is seven pages long, can be downloaded at lincolncountywv.org.
Stowers said the federal guidance they have received for the funds so far is murky, so he plans to seek legal guidance on all applications submitted to ensure whether or not they could be funded under the guidelines before each is considered in a public meeting.
“We want to make sure that in the process when we get the submissions, we’re going to seek guidance ourselves on what’s eligible and what’s not,” Stowers said. “The U.S. Treasury sent out guidelines but again, as you’ve experienced, it’s kind of fuzzy. We want to make sure we’re following the letter of the law when we expend these monies.”
Stowers said there has been a great deal of community interest in the money already, but that everyone should keep in mind that funds are limited.
Stowers said as applications come in they will be made available at commission meetings, even before a legal opinion is rendered or it is decided whether or not the county will pursue voting on the project.
Stowers said the Commission is hoping to get word out across the county and to receive a decent amount of applications before beginning to allocate any of the funds. He said the first award announcements will likely be a couple of months away to give people a chance to complete the paperwork.