HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission recently approved overtime requests for both the county clerk and the sheriff’s office.
County Clerk Direl Baker requested 16 hours of overtime for staff in his office to complete necessary work on voter rolls.
“This is gonna be for redistricting, the redistricting changes,” Baker said. “We’re trying to move voters, changing the precincts.”
Baker said he estimates roughly 5,000 to 6,000 voters will be receiving new voter registration cards in the mail due to recent precinct changes for the upcoming election. Baker said many of these changes are having to be made manually.
Sheriff Gary Linville requested 100 hours of overtime for officers completing mental hygiene warrants.
The commission also approved the following:
Bills as submitted for payment
Appointments, wills and settlements
Exoneration orders
Approve Vernon Quintrell as Democratic Ballot Commissioner and Randy Zelker as Alternative Democratic Ballot Commissioner as submitted by Donna Martin, Democratic Executive Chair
Approve GeorgeAnna Browning as Republican Ballot Commissioner and Lee Hager as Alternative Republican Ballot Commissioner as submitted by Lisa Ramey, Republican Executive Chair
Appoint Richard Adkins to Pleasant View PSD board as secretary with a term beginning February 3, 2022
The Lincoln County Commission will meet again in regular session at 6:30 p.m. February 17.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.