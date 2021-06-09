HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved multiple action items in its very brief June meeting Thursday.
Lisa Wells from Region II was present to bring some items before the commission.
“We’re trying to close out Lower Mud,” Wells said. “I think we are finally, they sent me a couple more documents this week. They reviewed the final payment request and all that stuff you guys signed in the last meetings.”
Wells presented a budget amendment request and a grand amendment. These were both requested due to leftover funds from the Lower Mud water project.
“It’s basically because the bid underrun on this project,” Wells said. “We are returning $47,230.77 that’s left in construction because it was an underrun. We saw that coming. It’s just amending that to show where that is being released.”
Both of these amendments were approved and signed by the commission to return the funds to the grant agency for reallocation to other projects throughout the state.
There was little discussion after this, with the following “new business items” being approved:
- Bills as submitted for payment
- Appointments, wills and settlements as submitted by the County Clerk
- Exoneration orders as submitted by the Assessor
- Wills done in vacation of the Lincoln County Commission as submitted by the County Clerk
- State budget revision
- Inner office budget revisions
- To pay any June invoices as received
- Any inner office budget revision at the discretion of the commission throughout the month of June
- Accept the resignation of Lynn Parsons effective May 21
- Accept the retirement of Cheryl Kiser effective June 30 after 20 years of service to Lincoln County
- County Clerk’s request to make Kim Toppins chief deputy clerk and increase her pay $1,500
- County Clerk’s request for two people from his office to travel to Bridgeport Conference Center
- Accept the resignation of Amanda Sehi effective May 28
The Lincoln County Commission previously approved having one meeting a month through the summer rather than the normal two, so the next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 1.