HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved funding from the American Rescue Plan for a new Health Department building.
The commission approved the department’s application Thursday for up to $725,000 to construct a new facility. The funds will be released in a draw-down process rather than in one lump sum.
“I think that that is something that will leave quite a legacy with these funds,” said Commission President Josh Stowers.
Commissioner Charles Vance said approval of the funds will allow for deeper discussions to begin with the Lincoln County Health Department to plan out the new facility.
“We were talking about the need to maybe do this now and then get with the board for the health department and their director and hash out the details of exactly what they need,” Vance said.
It is yet to be determined whether the current building will be demolished and the new one built in its place, or if the new facility will be built on a new site.
Commissioner Phoebe Harless said this is a project that will be ongoing for some time, but approval of the funds application can get the ball rolling for more details and planning to begin.
“I’m glad we went ahead and put this on here because this is going to be an ongoing process,” Harless said. “The first step was approving it so they would know. We’ve talked with them about it but this confirms it. And then there is a lot, like do we want to put it back where it’s at? Do we want a new location? There’s a lot of stuff to take in. It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Stowers said he is hopeful there will be a project manager chosen in the planning phases to ensure the funds are expended in the best way possible throughout the project.
“This is a great way to use these funds,” Stowers said. “It is a construction project and those are just by nature complicated and need managed, particularly for cost-effectiveness.”
Vance said he also thinks one of the commissioners should work closely with the project manager to bring regular updates back to the full commission on a regular basis.
Harless said the American Rescue Plan has allowed for projects like this to be approved for the county, that could not have happened otherwise. She also said expending funds for a Health Department project makes the most sense because of the work they have done throughout the pandemic.
“This is a wonderful thing,” Harless said. “We could have never done this before. What other thing would be more appropriate because they have been the most effected by COVID.”
The commission also approved American Rescue Plan funds for two other applicants. The commission approved $10,400 for the Harts Community Center for gym heaters. The commission also approved $10,000 for the Lincoln County softball team for completion of its indoor facility.
The commission has released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county. The plan mirrors what is being done in some other counties across the state. The application itself, which is seven pages long, can be downloaded at lincolncountywv.org.