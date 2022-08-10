Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved $300,000 last week for a water project in Ranger and reviewed the latest plans for a new office for the Lincoln County Health Department.

These and other topics were on the agenda for a meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Election Annex.

