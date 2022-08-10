HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved $300,000 last week for a water project in Ranger and reviewed the latest plans for a new office for the Lincoln County Health Department.
These and other topics were on the agenda for a meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Election Annex.
Twenty-two homes near the Guyan Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Ranger have been in need of public water service since 2013. Residents have been to numerous commission meetings, as well as meetings of the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District, to discuss potential projects.
Several route options have been discussed to connect the homes to the nearest water main, which is only a few thousand feet away. However, depending on the route and the obstacles, which include a river and a railroad track, bids have come back with costs ranging from $238,000 to more than $700,000, commissioners said.
The cheapest option still falls short of the residences by a few hundred feet, and the most expensive ones are out of the budget, commissioners said.
Commissioners and residents all said they agree the higher bids reflect unrealistic numbers for a project of such a short distance.
Residents said they believe the right contractor will take on the project if the county has committed some funding. Commissioners agreed and said they felt comfortable funding a $300,000 project with funds from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, an act passed by the federal government to provide COVID-19 relief.
Commissioners asked officials with the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District to begin looking for contractors who may wish to bid on the project.
In other business:
The commission reviewed the latest plans for a new office for the health department.
The plan is to demolish the current office and replace it with a modular medical office structure, health department Director Sam Suiter said.
The commission previously approved up to $725,000 for a new headquarters, with the money coming from the American Rescue Plan. The Lincoln County Board of Health looked at several options, including moving to a new location, health department executive director Sam Suiter said.
Once it was decided to raze the old office and build a new one, there were further complications finding the right type of structure. A previous plan to convert a modular residential home into a commercial structure did not work out, Suiter said.
Suiter then turned to modular office solutions. The best option comes from Mobile Modular at a cost of $468,143, which includes a truss roof with architectural shingles.
Even with the cost of demolition, the project will likely come in well under budget, he said.
The new building will be 3,000 square feet, the same as the current office, but will be a more efficient use of space, Suiter said.