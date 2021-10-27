HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved the purchase of new radio equipment to enhance emergency communications in the county during its regular meeting Thursday.
Allen Holder, Director of Emergency Services, requested $53,988 for radio equipment to be placed at the Sumerco, Yawkey and Hamlin tower sites to enhance communications with field units in law enforcement, ambulance services, the fire departments and the office of emergency services.
Holder said the new equipment will be a building block for modernizing the county’s communications system to allow it to be more efficient, and to bring cost-savings to the county down the line.
“This gives us modern technology,” Holder said. “It gives us something to build on as we move forward.”
The commission was previously approached in August regarding issues with the current equipment. Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Oldaker approached the commission on behalf of the Lincoln County Fireman Association to discuss the radio towers during a regular session.
“The current system we’re using is suffering from deterioration,” Oldaker said. “The VHF system that we’ve used for years just isn’t viable anymore, the way they keep restricting the frequency band on it. It just doesn’t work very well for us.”
Oldaker said switching to a different system would be more beneficial than utilizing the state system because they would not have to share power with other counties.
Commission President Josh Stowers asked Holder if the purchase of the new equipment would address the issues that the Fireman Association raised at the previous meeting.
“I would like to be able to tell them that we are addressing the issues that they were concerned about, and that they will see a marked change in whatever concerns they have with this,” Stowers said.
Holder said he believed it would resolve the issues, because he has also been approached individually by the firemen to look for a way to fix the radio system.
“Without a shadow of a doubt this will work,” Holder said. I have experience with this type of system personally. I put in a system at Bridge Valley College in Montgomery, I put one in South Charleston, I helped with the one in Logan. Just as soon as we get this thing online I think that this is going to be a model that you’re going to see several other counties follow in the same footsteps.”
The commission pulled this from the new business section of the agenda and reviewed it as its own stand-alone item. It was ultimately approved, and Stowers clarified the money would not come from the current federal rescue funds but rather from previous COVID-19 reimbursement funds received by the county.