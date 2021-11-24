Commission approves action items By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com Nancy Peyton Author email Nov 24, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — In a brief meeting Thursday, the Lincoln County Commission approved some measures for county business.There were no public speakers and no discussions or presentations, so the meeting only lasted for a few minutes.During this time, commissioners approved the following:Bills as submitted for paymentAppointments, wills and settlements as submittedWills done in vacation of the Lincoln County CommissionYearly incentive pay for all full-time employees at the same amount as last yearAppoint Leah Hager to the Lincoln County Board of Health effective immediatelyRe-appoint Melvin Black to the Hamlin Public Service District for a term starting January 24, 2022 through January 24, 2028The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. December 2. HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Lackey: To cut or not to cut Lady Panthers face a challenging slate of games in 2021-2022 season Commission approves action items Former Logan police officer found guilty of using excessive force COVID cases trending back down in Lincoln US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say Lackey: To cut or not to cut Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.