HAMLIN — In a brief meeting Thursday, the Lincoln County Commission approved some measures for county business.

There were no public speakers and no discussions or presentations, so the meeting only lasted for a few minutes.

During this time, commissioners approved the following:

  • Bills as submitted for payment
  • Appointments, wills and settlements as submitted
  • Wills done in vacation of the Lincoln County Commission
  • Yearly incentive pay for all full-time employees at the same amount as last year
  • Appoint Leah Hager to the Lincoln County Board of Health effective immediately
  • Re-appoint Melvin Black to the Hamlin Public Service District for a term starting January 24, 2022 through January 24, 2028

The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. December 2.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.

