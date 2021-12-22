Commission approves action items By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com Nancy Peyton Author email Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — In a brief meeting Thursday, the Lincoln County Commission approved multiple action items for its last meeting for 2021.There were not any speakers during the public comment period of the meeting, and no items up for discussion before the commission.The commission approved the following:Bills as submitted for paymentAppointments, wills and settlements as submittedWills done in vacation of the commissionHire Jessica Toney as the new tax deputy effective Jan. 2 at a salary of $22,000 per yearGrant application for Emergency Management Performance Grant EMPGS-22 for $12,500 for salaries and office expenses for the Office of Emergency Services budget 2019 yearGrant application for Emergency Management Performance Grant EMPGS-22 for $40,000 for salaries and office expenses for the Office of Emergency Services budget 2019 yearHiring for a probationary period Julia Abbott Pridemore, Jessica Altizer and Michael Zelker as dispatch/telecommunicators pending test scores during training and pre-employment drug testingThe Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Herd fans savor New Orleans’ flavor Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Local artists selected to be published Guidry brings Cajun flavor to Herd for New Orleans Bowl Commission approves action items Lincoln remains red on alert map Man faces felony assault charges Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.