HAMLIN — In a brief meeting Thursday, the Lincoln County Commission approved multiple action items for its last meeting for 2021.

There were not any speakers during the public comment period of the meeting, and no items up for discussion before the commission.

The commission approved the following:

  • Bills as submitted for payment
  • Appointments, wills and settlements as submitted
  • Wills done in vacation of the commission
  • Hire Jessica Toney as the new tax deputy effective Jan. 2 at a salary of $22,000 per year
  • Grant application for Emergency Management Performance Grant EMPGS-22 for $12,500 for salaries and office expenses for the Office of Emergency Services budget 2019 year
  • Grant application for Emergency Management Performance Grant EMPGS-22 for $40,000 for salaries and office expenses for the Office of Emergency Services budget 2019 year
  • Hiring for a probationary period Julia Abbott Pridemore, Jessica Altizer and Michael Zelker as dispatch/telecommunicators pending test scores during training and pre-employment drug testing

The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.

