HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission voted Thursday to appoint Karan May as the newest board member for the Lincoln Public Service District.
May, who resides in Alum Creek, will replace David Kidd after his term expired June 30.
May first came before the Commission during its April 1 meeting to discuss the district and issues she had noticed as a citizen.
“We’ve been through a few water outages,” May said. “Honestly that’s nothing extraordinary for us. We came from Charleston and there were plenty of main breaks. Frankly systems all over the country are falling apart, so that was not the shock. We never got notified of boil water advisories.”
May said however, the boil water advisories were not her biggest concern in regard to the district.
“Then we got a notification that some key tests had been missed,” May said. “I could tell from what the tests were that they were probably violating the Safe Drinking Water Act provisions. And there was no remedy on the notice we got, no explanation of what remedy the system was going to take.”
On Feb. 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a Notice of Violation and Opportunity to Confer after finding the district has violated certain provisions of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations. However, no additional orders or enforcement actions have been issued at this time in regard to the violations.
May said at the time she had difficulty finding any information on who was currently serving on the district board or any way to contact them with concerns or questions. She also noted that agendas or minutes for public meetings, which are required to be available for public record by West Virginia State Code.
May is no stranger to advocating for safe drinking water. She became involved in this work while still residing in Charleston before moving to Lincoln County.
“I’ve spent the last seven years of my deeply embedded in water work,” May said. “After the 2014 Elk River chemical leak I got really adamant.”
Commission President Josh Stowers said the commission would be in contact with the other two sitting board members to inform them of May’s appointment. Stowers also talked about the investigation into the district by the Public Service Commission.
“Obviously we have issues with the PSD that are ongoing,” Stowers said. “There are certain challenges that are there, but I think everything is still in the process.”
A staff memo released June 10 states, based on investigation findings, staff have recommended the district be declared a “distressed” utility by the commission. The district filed a response June 29 stating it would accept the recommendations lined out in the staff memo.
Among corrective actions recommended in the memo were the following highlights:
- The district should be required to prepare a detailed corrective action plan addressing all the deficiencies identified in the engineering report to be filed with the commission within 60 days.
- The district should be required to develop a detailed water loss control plan to be filed within six months.
- The district should not pursue any further line extension projects until improvements are made.
- The district should be required to repair the Alum Creek tank by July 12.
- The district should designate one qualified staff member to be responsible for all water quality and routine regulatory compliance matters.
- The district should abandon the current board-controlled management structure and instead have a strong general manager supported by supervisors.
- Going forward, the board should act in an oversight role as opposed to a day-to-day management role.
- The district board should conduct a review of workplace culture and employee practices and policies.
Susan Small, Communications Director for the commission, said despite the response from the district there is still no timeline for a final decision in the case and that an announcement could be made at any time. She said the decision is ultimately up to the commission, and that the commission could chose to impose more or less restrictions that were recommended by staff.