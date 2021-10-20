HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education recently held closure hearings for Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary as a part of the ongoing potential consolidation project.
These closure hearings are a part of the process to apply for School Building Authority funds for a new school in the county.
Jeff Huffman, a consultant for Lincoln County Schools, previously said a part of the process requires that closing hearings be held at both school locations prior to the presentation to the SBA in November. During these hearings it will be specified that the schools are not looking at closure until 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
Public comments were allowed during both hearings, and Superintendent Jeff Kelley made a presentation in each location detailing reasons for the consolidation.
Duval and Midway are two of the oldest school buildings in the county, and the displacement of Duval students has made the timing for the project even more crucial.
“We know that there have been issues with the structural integrity of the facility for some time, to the point that we’ve been monitoring that for years,” Kelley said. “Since I’ve been here I know we did that at times monthly, we did it bi-weekly. But we were monitoring that facility for some time.”
A portion of the school was closed in October 2020, and the entire building was closed permanently before the start of school this year.
Kelley said county-wide since the 2012-2013 school year, it is anticipated that the county has seen a drop in enrollment of 664 students. It is anticipated that Duval and Midway make up 197 of those students.
According to calculations with staff numbers for a consolidated school and other costs, it is anticipated that the county would save $849,945.
Kelley also mentioned that land feasibility studies are being done in two possible locations for the project, including the current Duval PK-8 site. Kelley said that once the reports are received a recommendation will be made to the board.
Kelley said it is always a possibility that neither site will be feasible for the project, and if that is the case then there may not be enough time to locate another potential property in time for the upcoming funding cycle.
Kelley will make the presentation to the SBA on either November 1 or 2. Kelley has continuously reminded community members that while the situation has become more severe with the closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee. Award announcements are made in December.
Parent Jamie Jackson asked what would happen if funding was not awarded this year, and Kelley said the board would have to apply again next year. Lincoln County Schools approached the School Building Authority in 2020 with the funding request for this project and was denied.
The board named Williamson Shriver Architects as the firm for the proposed Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary consolidation project in late August, five days after the special session called to interview the final three firms up for consideration in the project.
Architect of Record Greg Martin from Williamson Shriver Architects said during his interview that his firm has extensive experience with building schools. The firm has completed multiple projects at all grade levels.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny after an architectural report lead to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school August 18.
Lincoln County Schools first announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be permanently closed after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.