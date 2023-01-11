Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LIncoln County Cloggers

The Lincoln County Cloggers are hoping to raise enough money to make it to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., in April. The Cloggers are, from left to right, James Lambert, Anna Smith, Abigail Smith, Tanya Fulton, Liza Hofmann, Addy Lambert, Toshalynn Smith, Brandi Kruk, Ava Smith, and David Lambert.

 Submitted photo

The Lincoln County Cloggers will travel to Washington, D.C., to appear in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 15 and they need the community’s help to get there.

The dance group is known for preserving, passing on, and displaying Appalachian culture through dance performances at numerous fairs, festivals, and events across West Virginia.

