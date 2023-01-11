The Lincoln County Cloggers are hoping to raise enough money to make it to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., in April. The Cloggers are, from left to right, James Lambert, Anna Smith, Abigail Smith, Tanya Fulton, Liza Hofmann, Addy Lambert, Toshalynn Smith, Brandi Kruk, Ava Smith, and David Lambert.
The Lincoln County Cloggers will travel to Washington, D.C., to appear in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 15 and they need the community’s help to get there.
The dance group is known for preserving, passing on, and displaying Appalachian culture through dance performances at numerous fairs, festivals, and events across West Virginia.
In addition to performing at The Sternwheel Regatta, The West Virginia State Fair, Tamarack, and Marshall University, the group has appeared on local television stations promoting the state’s heritage through dance, the group’s director, Toshalynn Smith, said.
“We went to 30 different fairs and festivals last year,” Smith said.
Smith and her family went to the National Cherry Blossom Festival last year and the trip inspired her to contact the Parade Committee to ask if the Cloggers could perform.
“They reached out and we went through the application process from there. We got final approval right before Christmas,” Smith said.
Smith was excited to hear the news.
“I was surprised. It was a very pleasant surprise. I know we’re up to it. There were thousands of applicants. I believe they only accept about 400, from what they told me. It’s a great honor to be accepted for that,” Smith said.
In addition to dancing the parade, the Cloggers will perform in front of the National Archives, she said. The group will also be on television.
“We saw the crowds when we were there on vacation. They were enormous,” Smith said.
Smith has full confidence the group can handle the pressure of performing at such a large event. They’ve danced in front of thousands, they can do hundreds of thousands, she said.
“We will, of course, be practicing and coming up with a new routine to do,” Smith said.
The group is seeking donations to help get them to Washington, D.C. The Cloggers have a Facebook page, which is a great way to follow the group’s activities. Donations can also easily be made to the effort using PayPal at lincolncountycloggerswv@yahoo.com, Smith said.
The group hopes to raise at least $6,500.
“If we don’t raise it, we will not be able to go,” Smith said.
The Hamlin Town Council has already donated $500 to the effort. Smith also asked the Lincoln County Commission to contribute to the cause.
Smith said she plans to reach out to other local businesses and organizations for help.
A performance like this at the national level is a major step for the Cloggers, Smith said.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially for the kids in our group. This will be our first time in the national limelight,” she said.
The Cloggers’ next performance will be Jan. 14 at the West Virginia Fairs and Festival Association Convention at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.