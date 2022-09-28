WEST HAMLIN — Looking out the big windows of her new hair salon and retail space, Beverly Clay says she feels like she has come full circle.
Twenty five years ago, Clay started out as a stylist at the former Classic Touch in the plaza in West Hamlin. The shop was owned by Jerry Weaver, and Clay was one of five stylists who worked for him, she recalls.
While Clay went on to build a business of her own in Salt Rock, she never forgot the shop in West Hamlin where she got her start.
Now, Clay has moved her own shop, Hairport, to a location that sits just across the road from the place where her career began. Hairport is now located at 5745 McClellan Highway, next to Saved by Grace BBQ and Grill Cave.
Clay operated Hairport for 12 years in a much-smaller space in Salt Rock. She’s been at the new location since Aug. 11.
The new space is three times the size of the old one, Clay said. This has allowed Clay to expand the retail side of her business. She carries several lines of personal care products, as well as candles, tarts, flags, door mats, and more.
“I just have a ton of retail stuff now. I carry Candle Berry Candles from Kentucky, McCall’s Candles and Tarts, Airome Essential Oils. I carry some products from a company called Bella and Bear. They’re 100% vegan bath products — face masks, bath salts, shower gels, lotions. They’re 100% cruelty free, also,” Clay said.
Clay also carries wielding Needles — handmade crocheted items made by local crafter and entrepreneur, Marcy Napier, who also operates an where her products are available.
“This isn’t your grandmother’s crocheting. She does really unique trivets, coaster sets, and all kinds of things,” Clay said.
Hairport also offers products by The Naked Bee. Located in Tennessee, they offer all-organic lotions, shower gels, and other bath and body products, Clay said.
Clay is also certified through Olaplex, a professional-grade hair-strengthening system and she carries the at-home system that is available through the company.
For Clay, the retail side of the business adds a whole new level of enjoyment to owning her own shop. It’s been a great experience having the space to expand that side of the business, she said.
“I love it. Where I’ve done hair for so many years, you can get bored sometimes. This really lets me change things up. I love to get shipments in and display the products,” she said.
This Christmas, she will have lots of decorations, including handmade ones from Wielding Needles. Clay also likes the idea of being a hometown business, so getting her shop ready for the holidays and helping to create a festive atmosphere in town is an important part of the job.
“I try to have different events. The second weekend in November, I’m doing a holiday open house. We’ll have hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts, and 10 percent off all the Christmas decorations up. We used to do it every year when I was in Salt Rock, and it was a lot of fun,” Clay said.
Working as a stylist brings a steady stream of regulars and, frequently, new customers who often become regulars, Clay said. The new location has brought some new faces through the door, she said.
“I’ve still got all my regulars, but I’m starting to pick up new customers as word gets out. I just got a new customer today who was looking for someone to cut his hair. He said he had several family members that would probably come in, too,” Clay said.
Hanging on one wall of the shop is a sign that says “Hello Gorgeous!” In front of it is a ring light and a chair. It’s a spot where Clay likes to take customer photos for her Facebook page.
The sign is something of a motto for the shop. Clay said one of the most rewarding aspects of her career is making people feel better about themselves.
“I love when I can make somebody feel better about themselves. I had a lady who had not taken care of hair for a while because she was taking care of a family member who was ill. She just didn’t have the time. She had let all of her color go out of it and just needed an update. We did a complete makeover. She was crying when she left, she was so happy with it. I love when I can make somebody feel better about themselves,” she said.
It’s even better to be able to do that from her own shop, Clay said. One with big windows in the front that let in lots of light and allow her to look out and reflect on how lucky she is to have come full circle.