Beverly Clay

Beverly Clay has moved her hair salon, Hairport, from Salt Rock to West Hamlin. The new shop is located near the location of the former shop where Clay got her start as a stylist 25 years ago.

WEST HAMLIN — Looking out the big windows of her new hair salon and retail space, Beverly Clay says she feels like she has come full circle.

Twenty five years ago, Clay started out as a stylist at the former Classic Touch in the plaza in West Hamlin. The shop was owned by Jerry Weaver, and Clay was one of five stylists who worked for him, she recalls.

