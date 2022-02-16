HAMLIN — Some citizens of the town of Hamlin approached the Hamlin Town Council recently to voice concern over the town’s current trash provider.
JP Phillips, a representative from Mountain State Waste, was on hand during the meeting on Feb. 7 in anticipation of some of the issues that were being brought forth.
“First of all, I do want to apologize because we dropped the ball on this,” Phillips said. “Obviously there was 150 or so residents that received a bill from Mountain State Waste last week sometime with zero explanation. So first thing I want to do is apologize for that not only to you guys but to the council, because we dropped the ball. Obviously, that’s pretty shady business, something I’m not proud of, and something I am extremely embarrassed about.”
Phillips said the same program has been rolled out in West Hamlin, Milton and Whitehall at the same time but there was an oversight leaving the town of Hamlin addresses from receiving the letter outlining and explaining why they would be receiving the bill.
Phillips said the oversight in Hamlin was brought to their attention and they were working to rectify the situation any way they could but was also on hand to answer questions. He said the fees for January were being waived.
Clovis Triplett and Tim Graley both requested to be put on the meeting agenda in relation to these issues, as they said they did not agree with the actions that were taken.
Triplett said he came to town hall to ask for an exemption because he lives right by the nursing home, which is still being serviced by another provider. He claimed he was told that if he did not like it he could move out of town limits.
The agreement with Mountain State Waste for the town was originally passed in 2016. Mayor David Adkins asked if they had issues with the ordinance why they did not approach the council at the time that it was passed.
According to Adkins, the town chose a provider at the time because of new laws from the West Virginia State Legislature, but they did not make everyone who had another provider switch at that time.
However, Adkins also said that recently passed legislation required these changes to be made. Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said she personally sent notification letters to citizens who would be impacted about six months ago making them aware of the change. She contends that despite the oversight from Mountain State Waste, citizens should have been aware the change was coming.
Adkins said this ordinance was also passed to save citizens money on their trash service each month. Graley, however, said for him it’s about the principle of the issue and that he feels he should be able to choose his own trash service.
He said actions taken by Mountain State Waste already have left him uncomfortable with the company’s practices.
“I will not be paying you all a dime,” Graley said. “The way you do business is not cool at all. The way your customer service treated me when I called in. I received a bill last week for a house I own that no one lives at. No one has lived at this house for a year and a half. I received a trash bill there, called your office and your people pretty much just told me oh well, you’ve got to pay it.”
Phillips said there are certain exceptions as deemed by the council and took notes during the meeting to make adjustments to accounts that were deemed to be a part of this exception. Any citizens with further questions about Mountain State Waste can contact them directly.