HAMLIN — Community members approached the Lincoln County Commission for a third time Thursday about the need for an animal shelter in the county.
Kelley Salmons and Becky Bartell were at the regular meeting Thursday to seek updates on the request they first made in September.
Bartell and Salmons both use personal resources and their own homes for keeping animals until they can be transported for adoption in other states.
Bartell said having both an animal shelter and an animal control officer in the county would be ideal. Bartell said while the sheriff’s department has always offered her group assistance when they can, they simply do not have enough man power to assist every time it is needed.
Bartell said BARC, an organization utilized for the transport of animals in Lincoln County, typically sends 2,000 dogs per year to rescue total. Lincoln County makes up one third of those dogs.
Additionally, Bartell previously claimed the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter was no longer accepting animals from Lincoln County because the county owed the shelter money. This claim was disputed at the time by the commission who said it was their first time hearing of any such issue.
Courtney Cross, Executive Director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, previously said Lincoln County was no longer contributing funds to be a part of the coverage area of the shelter.
Commission President Josh Stowers said Thursday he had spoken with the shelter to see if the prior arrangement could be reinstated. He said unfortunately at this time Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter does not have capacity to take on animals from Lincoln County.
Stowers said he is hopeful that this can be the long-term goal, and said he has discussed with other counties the cost of the county running an animal shelter. He said these costs seem too high for Lincoln County to bear on its own.
Bartell asked if there are any county-owned properties that could be used as a temporary space for BARC to house animals in the county until a permanent solution is found. Commissioners said they are unaware of any properties that would suit the needs of the group, but that they would continue to look at the issue and work to come up with a long-term solution.
The commission will continue to explore the issue and look at possible solutions, including whether the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department can absorb animal control duties or if an additional officer would be needed.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.