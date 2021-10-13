HAMLIN — Community members approached the Lincoln County Commission for a second time Thursday about the need for an animal shelter in the county.
Kelley Salmons and Becky Bartell spoke for the group that came to the regular meeting Thursday to discuss the issue.
Bartell and Salmons both use personal resources and their own homes for keeping animals until they can be transported for adoption in other states.
Bartell said having both an animal shelter and an animal control officer in the county would be ideal. Bartell said while the sheriff’s department has always offered her group assistance when they can, they simply do not have enough man power to assist every time it is needed.
Bartell said BARC, an organization utilized for the transport of animals in Lincoln County, typically sends 2,000 dogs per year to rescue total. Lincoln County makes up one third of those dogs.
Bartell also said that the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter was no longer accepting animals from Lincoln County because the county owed the shelter money. This claim was disputed by the commission who said it was their first time hearing of any such issue.
Courtney Cross, Executive Director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, previously said Lincoln County was no longer contributing funds to be a part of the coverage area of the shelter.
Commission President Josh Stowers said he had spoken to the shelter since the previous meeting, and that work is being done to see if they can begin to accommodate animals from Lincoln County in their facility. If so, Stowers said work would be done to develop an agreement and payment would be made for the services.
When asked if there is a backup plan in place if the shelter does not have room, Stowers said that would be addressed if needed but that he was hopeful an agreement could be reinstated with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter.
“We’re looking for solutions,” Stowers said.
Bartell said she knows any kind of solution would be a long process.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Bartell said.
The commission will continue to explore the issue and look at possible solutions, including whether the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department can absorb animal control duties or if an additional officer would be needed.
