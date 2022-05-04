HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Circuit Clerk’s Office will begin offering electronic filing May 9.
The office staff have been training on new processes for several weeks to bring the system online in Lincoln County, Circuit Clerk Charles Brumfield said. The upgrade will allow case filings to be made electronically in both circuit and family courts, and provide better access to public records in circuit court, Brumfield said.
“It’ll be more convenient for people, and us too, really, here in the office. Attorneys and individuals will be able to make filings in their cases, or they can simply look up their own cases,” Brumfield said.
Attorneys will be able to file documents and motions electronically via a log-in portal provided to them by the state judiciary, said Brittany Zegler, chief deputy clerk.
A computer terminal will also be installed in the circuit clerk’s office to provide access to public records. This would only include criminal and civil cases. Juvenile and family court cases are not public records.
“You can look up anything that’s public record in a circuit court case,” Zegler said.
The upgrade is part of the West Virginia CourtPLUS Initiative sponsored by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to bring electronic filing and unified case management to all counties in the state, according to the West Virginia Judiciary.
“It’ll eliminate a lot of attorneys having to come to our office and us having to provide them with copies of documents. It will all be computerized,” Brumfield said.
According to the West Virginia Judiciary, the project began in August 2013 in Marion County and was limited to electronic filing in civil cases. Over the next two years, the project expanded to include other case types and other counties.
“They finally got it all worked out. A lot of counties were set up two or three years ago. It’s just now coming to us. It should be statewide here soon,” Brumfield said.