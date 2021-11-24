HAMLIN — The Woman’s Club of Hamlin released details for the upcoming Town of Hamlin Christmas parade, set for Nov. 27.
According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, the line-up will be as follows:
Antique cars, Mayor and color guard will be lined up at Ed Mills’ Body Shop
Children riding bicycles, wagons, battery cars, etc. will be lined up at the post office
Beauty queens will back in, at the old Jr. high lot.
Floats and sports teams will be in the school bus lane and behind Hamlin Pk-8
Various trucks, decorated cars, and honorable vehicles will be at the state police headquarters.
Fire, rescue, four wheelers, Motorcycle, go-karts, and side by sides will be at the DHHR office.
Horses will end the parade lined up at the gas company.
Line-up is set to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade coming through town at 5:30 p.m.
The town of Hamlin also approved multiple measures related to Christmas during its regular meeting Nov. 1.
The council approved spending up to $3,000 on some new lights and display pieces for the town to decorate with during the Christmas season. The possibility of the Hamlin Women’s Club contributing part of the funds was also mentioned, but not confirmed due to the club meeting at the same time as the council.
The town also discussed its annual Christmas fund, which is used to provide items to individuals of all ages in the town who are in need. The town approved $1,200 for the Christmas fund.
The town also approved hosting its annual home and business Christmas decoration contest. Judging for the contest will take place December 18, and various council members will serve as judges.
The residential categories will include the following prizes:
Best Door: $50
Best House: $75
Best Yard: $100
Best Overall: $125
The business winner will be recognized by the town and will receive a free breakfast.
